Wine Down on False River is a little more than a week away, so start making your plans now to attend this weekend filled with wine tastings from Napa Valley, local cuisine, art and live music.
And the best part? It's all blended with New Roads' signature small-town charm.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on Main Street, which will be filled with boutiques featuring artists and wineries from Napa Valley. There will be options for ordering or purchasing wines by the bottle and case, as well as wine club offers. Receive a punch card from each winery and be entered in a raffle. Limited tickets available. Complimentary event glass and tote are included with each ticket.
Guests must be age 21 or older to consume alcohol. Tickets are $75 by visiting bontempstix.com/events/wine-down-on-false-river-5-20-2022.
Taste of Walker
The Taste of Walker BBQ Charity Cookoff will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Sidney Hutchison Park, 13740 Ball Park Road, Walker.
The event is hosted by the City of Walker Parks & Recreation Community Outreach during the city's May Farmer's Market.
For more information or for an entry form, email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Music at Tallulah
Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., will feature live music by Stelly Acoustic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 11.
For more information, call (225) 388-5710 or visit tallulahrestaurant.com.
Pizza and 'Friday the 13'
City Slice, 124 W. Chimes St., will host a screening of "Friday the 13th" at its Camp City Slice Movie & Pizza Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13.
There will be drink specials, games, throwback summer camp movies and pizza.
For more information, call (225) 388-5454 or visit cityslicepizza.com.
Rollin' in the Dough
Registration is open for the Rollin' in the Dough leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join Chef Dave Tiner to learn to make decadent homemade cinnamon rolls, sticky pecan caramel rolls and classic English sausage rolls.
All leisure classes include hands-on instruction from the school's ACF certified chef instructors, food materials, apron and recipe booklet.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Rollin-in-the-Dough-p455965530.
Cook the Book
Registration is open for "Cook the Book: Jerusalem" from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Anne Milneck in the Teaching Kitchen for an exploration of the best-selling cookbook "Jerusalem" by Yottam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi. This book is an exploration of the vibrant cuisine of their home city with its diverse Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities. Both men were born in Jerusalem in the same year — Tamimi on the Arab east side and Ottolenghi in the Jewish west.
This cookbook offers 120 recipes from their unique cross-cultural perspective.
At the end of this class, your noggin will be filled with knowledge and your belly will be filled with yummy food. Plus, you'll walk away with a packet full of recipes.
This is a hands-on class that ends with a full meal. Everyone receives recipes and a store discount for in-store or online shopping.
Tickets are $85 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/cook-the-book-jerusalem.