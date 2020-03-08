Mary Legoria, master gardener and science lab teacher at Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, spoke about the importance of teaching children to observe and learn about plants and animals when the Magnolia Wood Garden Club met Feb. 27 at Blake and Kristi Hammatt's home.
She encouraged the members to be mentors to their children, grandchildren and neighborhood children regarding plants and wildlife in their backyards and community. She talked about how her life was shaped by her parents encouraging her to explore the surroundings around her family home. She emphasized the importance of visiting local botanical and children's gardens.
Altrusa holds monthly meeting
The Altrusa International of Baton Rouge Club met Feb. 17 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge.
Amy Drago collected nonperishable food items from members to be delivered to the Hope Ministries Food Pantry. The nominating Committee, consisting of Drago, Judy Stracener and Belinda Dumas, reported on proposed slates of officers for the club and directors/trustees for the Altrusa International Foundation of Baton Rouge.
Janie Starks, of the Service Committee, reported on The Dufrocq School’s AURORA Club. Alice Carroll reported on the upcoming Parkinson’s Walk. Jackie Robbins, treasurer, presented the financial report. Robbins and Marti Didier reported on the Conference Committee. Altrusa District Four Conference will be held April 16-18 in Baton Rouge.
Diane Bezdek, president of the Altrusa Club of Baton Rouge Foundation, announced LSU student Callia Anastasia Cox has been awarded $1,200 in tuition assistance. Cox is enrolled in nutrition and food sciences. The foundation sponsors the Mary Eleanor McLure Cole Memorial Fund.
Altrusa is a worldwide not-for-profit organization consisting of men and women who volunteer to help meet the needs of their communities. For information, contact Lynn Nettles at (225) 752-9246 or Didier at (225) 939-0460.
Harrison, Haase earn Eagle rank
Ricky Harrison and Sam Haase, both of Troop 203, have earned the rank of Eagle, the highest achievement attainable in American Boy Scouting. They received their Eagle medals and were honored for their achievements at an Eagle Court of Honor held Feb. 16 at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Family Center.
Among the Eagle requirements is leading, planning and organizing a service project. Haase organized an effort to build three dozen prothonotary warbler nest boxes for Audubon Louisiana. Harrison led a group of volunteer Scouts and parents in re-striping half of the parking lot, fire lanes and handicap zones at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, which sponsors his troop.
Harrison and Haase have both been in Scouting for 12 years and are seniors at The Runnels School. Haase is the son of Sarah and Bren Haase, and Harrison is the son of Cynthia Harrison and Dr. Richard Harrison.
