Stand-up guy
Comedian John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live") shares his hilarious observations on life in his live show "John Mulaney: From Scratch" at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom. Tickets are $40-$50. ticketmaster.com.
Go stag
Local band Alabaster Stag is next up for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's fall Sunday in the Park series. Catch the free outdoor concert at 2 p.m. at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St. artsbr.org.
Feed them!
"Garden Discoveries: The Spooky Work of Carnivorous Plants" takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Baton Rouge Botanic Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd. Mark Mese, involved in the rare plant world for almost 40 years, leads the free talk. ebrpl.com.