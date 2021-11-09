ZooLights is set to make a grand return to the Baton Rouge Zoo later this month.

The event features a festive, mile-long trail throughout the Zoo with over 50 illuminated holiday displays and animal sculptures.

Visitors can expect to see displays including flamingos, alligators, giant snowmen and more. Some reach over 30 feet in height, the Zoo says.

The Zoo again partnered with The Greater Baton Rouge Good Bank. Every guest who provides a non-perishable item during event hours will receive half-off regular admission price. Last year, the Zoo collected over 7,000 pounds of food for the organization.

Animal viewing is limited during ZooLights hours, as many of the animals are brought inside for the night, the Zoo said. Certain areas of the Zoo are closed off during the event.

The event is rain or shine, so dress appropriately for the weather, the Zoo says. No refunds or rain-checks.

ZooLights will be open to visitors from November 26 through December 3, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gates will open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 3-13 and Friends of the Zoo Members.

Find more information about the event here.