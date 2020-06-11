Fifteen college students have been tapped to participate in The Lamar Governor’s Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government.
The students, who are either from Louisiana or are attending a Louisiana university or college, are each assigned to work in a state cabinet-level agency in Baton Rouge based on his or her interest of study. In addition to working within the state agencies, they will also participate in a weekly speaker series and field trips designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of Louisiana government.
“I’m inspired by the excitement these students have shown for Louisiana and for learning how they can be of service in moving our state to the next level. This year, our Fellows are working alongside agency heads as they tackle the public health and economic challenges presented by COVID-19, giving them frontline insight into the ways the pandemic is affecting the state,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news release. “This program will provide an invaluable learning experience and opportunity for students who are interested in becoming future leaders of our state. Our goal is to ensure their success in the program and help them understand how important they are to the future growth and development of our state.”
The program is a partnership with the governor's office, LSU, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
This year's fellows are:
Hannah Kleinpeter — Communications, Office of the Governor. An LSU student from Baton Rouge, Kleinpeter is studying for her master's in public administration.
Cameron Ott — Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Cameron, of West Monroe, is a senior at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Mia LeJeune — Department of Children and Family Services. LeJeune, of Lafayette, is a junior at LSU.
Everett Craddock — Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency. A junior at LSU, Craddock is from Baton Rouge.
Sydney Veazie — Policy, Office of the Governor. From Baton Rouge, Veazie is a junior at Fordham University.
Tyson Lee — Board of Regents. Lee, of Shreveport, is a senior at LSU in Shreveport.
Simone Craven — Resilient Louisiana Commission. Craven, of Baton Rouge, is a senior at Southern University.
Patrick Riley — Alcohol and Tobacco Control. From Baton Rouge, Riley is a junior at Centenary College of Louisiana.
Revathi Menon — Louisiana Economic Development. Menon is a junior at LSU and is from Baton Rouge.
Zaige Wills — Department of Corrections. Wills, of Shreveport, is a junior at Dillard University.
Nicole Moore — Community Programs, Office of the Governor. A senior at Southern University, Moore is from Rowlett, Texas.
Nicholas Hopkins — Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Hopkins, of Bossier City, is a senior at Northwestern State University.
Savannah Simons — Division of Administration. A junior at Louisiana Tech University, Simons and is from Bossier City.
Gregory Laborde — Department of Health. An LSU senior, Laborde is from Lake Charles.
Sarah Stafford — Veterans Affairs. Stafford, a junior at McNeese State University, is from Toledo Bend, Texas.