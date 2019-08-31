All through the years, my husband, who is from New Bedford, Massachusetts, and I made the trek from Baton Rouge up North to visit his family.
Every other summer, he and I and our two children piled into the family van for the trip.
Fast forward 20 years and we decided to make this trek again with our daughter and two granddaughters, Riley, 11, and Paige, 8.
In a rented Dodge Grand Caravan, we set off for the land of Kennedys, cold water beaches and people who do not pronounce their R's.
As I explained our language differences, Riley became quite worried as her name starts with an R. I told her not to fear as this affliction only happens if the R falls in the middle or end of a word.
However, I probably did not help when I recounted a story which has now become legend. It has been repeated many times through the years.
I was a young bride of 21 and was being introduced to my husband’s family at a formal sit-down dinner at their favorite local restaurant. Everyone placed their drink orders. I ordered a Crown Royal. Everyone received their drinks. Our waitress then proceeded to place a plate of clams in front of me. Confused, I asked where was my Crown Royal. The waitress said, “Oh dahhhling, I thought you said clam boil.”
I continued to suffer through the years. I have endured statements of “Mike, make her talk. Her accent is so cute.” My accent? Well maybe I did say a few "y’alls" and "fixin’ to’s" and proclaimed myself “Happy as a pig in mud.” I do however pronounce a hard R!
All in all, we had a great trip. We visited Cape Cod, saw a Red Sox game, attended a clam boil (with whiskey), and the girls had a great time with their cousins. The only hiccup came when I had to quieten Riley’s trembling lip after her uncle proclaimed her to be “wicked smahhht.” I simply told her, “That’s a good thing up here baby.”
We left with warm goodbyes and questions answered — "No, we do not have alligators at our front door"; "Usually we get around on paved roads not pirogues"; and "I haven’t eaten a squirrel in years!"
We extended an invitation for them to come on down for Mardi Gras or an LSU night game.
I ended with “Y’all will pass a good time cher!” Their faces were priceless as we unpahhhhked the cahhhhh from their yahhhd and headed South.
— Walsh lives in Baton Rouge