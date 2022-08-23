Folklore suggests that those selling their home should bury a statue of St. Joseph in the yard to speed up the process. There are, however, more practical solutions.
It doesn’t require a lot of money to make your house look more appealing to buyers, according to three Baton Rouge-area real estate agents. And it starts before they even walk in the front door.
First impressions
“Curb appeal is your first date with somebody,” said Glenda Pollard, of Pollard Partners. “So, you must, must be attractive from the street. The book has a cover. People don’t want a book that doesn’t have a pretty cover.”
That starts with basics like keeping the lawn mowed and trimmed. Adding some colorful flowers is a plus; getting rid of any dead plants is a must, said Janae Lee, with Century 21. Pressure wash the exterior if needed, and fix any peeling paint, said Ricky O’Neal, with 1st Class Real Estate of Greater Baton Rouge.
Less is more
Realtors agree that decluttering is a must for a home to show its best, and this is an issue for sellers who are still living there. If the sellers have already boxed up items, put the boxes in one room so the rest of the rooms will seem larger and more open, Pollard said. If furniture can’t be arranged to make rooms feel more open, moving furniture out of the house to another location will do the trick, Lee said.
Empty the countertops
It may be more convenient to keep your coffee pot, food processor, waffle maker and stand mixer all on the counter, but put those things away when showing the house. Store away the razor blades and shampoo and shaving cream and hairbrush in the bathroom, too.
“It sounds funny, but make sure there’s nothing on bathroom counters,” Lee said. “In kitchens, you can have a few things. But the less you have in your kitchen on counters, the bigger it makes the kitchen look. More items make it look smaller.”
Depersonalize
Don’t display too many family photos: You want people to see themselves in your house, not you.
“Take every magnet off of your refrigerator,” Pollard said. “Nobody wants to see your Christmas cards from 1999.”
A little paint goes a long way
Painting may be the most cost-effective way to increase a home’s value, Pollard said. Light, neutral colors are best for interiors. Whatever you do, don’t make big-ticket upgrades to impress buyers, O’Neal said. Dressing up a home may cost in the hundreds, but not the thousands, he said.
“I just sold a house that had Formica countertops and it went for over asking price and there were multiple offers,” O’Neal said. “If he had put granite in there, would it have made a big difference? It may have made a difference. Would he have gotten back the $5,000 it cost to put in? Absolutely not.”
Don’t overlook the small stuff
Cleanliness is critical. Tighten loose doorknobs. Oil squeaky door hinges. Eliminate any unpleasant odors.
Should burying the St. Joseph’s statue be one of those little things? As a Protestant, Pollard has never recommended it, but it’s entirely up to the homeowner. One of her clients put a statue in flower put and covered it with dirt.
“Every time there would be a hard rain, he would pop up,” Pollard said. “I did feel a responsibility to put some dirt back on him.”