Park it
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge opens its fall edition of Sunday in the Park. The free outdoor concert featuring Baton Rouge bluesman Jonathon Long starts at 2 p.m. on the plaza at the Shaw Center for the Arts. artsbr.org.
Walk it
The Old South Community Walk's starting point at 9 a.m. Saturday is the McKinley Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas Delpit Drive. Together Baton Rouge, the event presenters, say the walk is "for one-on-one engagement with the surrounding community." togetherbr.org
Shop it
It's the first Saturday in October so that means the Baton Rouge Arts Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Fifth and Main streets downtown. Get a jump on holiday shopping with more than 40 vendors offering original works. artsbr.org
Oct. 1, 8 a.m. - noon
5th & Main, downtown
