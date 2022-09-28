Jonathon Long2

Park it

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge opens its fall edition of Sunday in the Park. The free outdoor concert featuring Baton Rouge bluesman Jonathon Long starts at 2 p.m. on the plaza at the Shaw Center for the Arts. artsbr.org.

Walk it

The Old South Community Walk's starting point at 9 a.m. Saturday is the McKinley Alumni Center, 1520 Thomas Delpit Drive. Together Baton Rouge, the event presenters, say the walk is "for one-on-one engagement with the surrounding community." togetherbr.org

Shop it

Oct. 1, 8 a.m. - noon
5th & Main, downtown 
Get a jump on your holiday shopping at BRAM! More than 40 vendors offer a variety of unique, original works of art including, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, textiles, photographs, glass, paintings, sculpture, hand-made soaps and toys, etc. BRAM is held the first Saturday of each month in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market.
