A celebration of life for John Walton, co-host of popular syndicated morning radio show "Walton and Johnson," is planned for Sunday in New Orleans.
Walton died July 1 at age 57 from an undisclosed illness.
John Walton, half of the longtime popular syndicated "Walton and Johnson" radio show started in New Orleans in 1983, died late Monday.
Sunday's event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd. The public is invited.
"John Walton … once told us he wanted a big New Orleans style celebration when he passed," radio partner Steve Johnson said. "We're going to give John what he requested. Please join us as we give John a proper send-off — keyword 'revelry.'"
Johnson said to expect a second-line tribute brass band.
Food and drink will be provided by Tommy Cvitanovich's Dragos, Alicia Maenza's 12 Seasons Catering and Greg Reggio's Zea.
A service also is scheduled in Walton's hometown of Houston on Friday.