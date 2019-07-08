A celebration of life for John Walton, co-host of popular syndicated morning radio show "Walton and Johnson," is planned for Sunday in New Orleans.

Walton died July 1 at age 57 from an undisclosed illness.

Sunday's event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd. The public is invited.

"John Walton … once told us he wanted a big New Orleans style celebration when he passed," radio partner Steve Johnson said. "We're going to give John what he requested. Please join us as we give John a proper send-off — keyword 'revelry.'"

Johnson said to expect a second-line tribute brass band.

Food and drink will be provided by Tommy Cvitanovich's Dragos, Alicia Maenza's 12 Seasons Catering and Greg Reggio's Zea.

A service also is scheduled in Walton's hometown of Houston on Friday.