Louis Armstrong had a daughter — who knew?
Now viewers can find out more through the documentary, "Little Satchmo." Louisiana Public Broadcasting, in partnership with PBS North Carolina, South Carolina ETV and Reel South, will host a virtual screening and discussion of the documentary at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. The event is free, but registration via Eventbrite is required at https://reelsouth.eventbrite.com.
Producer/director John Alexander used Sharon Preston-Folta’s memoir of the same name to make the documentary version.
"The film is an intimate exploration of the life and legacy of iconic jazzman Louis Armstrong through his relationship with the daughter that the public never knew existed," according to a news release. "The film seeks to correct a historical narrative relying on caricature for too long."
After the screening, guests can take part in a conversation with the filmmakers, who will share insights into the film’s creation, Preston-Folta's life and the public’s reaction.
The panelists include:
- Alexander
- Preston-Folta, writer/producer on "Little Satchmo" and Armstrong's daughter
- JC Guest, producer, "Little Satchmo"
- Lea Umberger, producer, "Little Satchmo"
Attendees can question the panel via the virtual chat feature.
The virtual preview advances the LPB broadcast premiere of the seventh season of the PBS documentary anthology series "Reel South." The series "supports filmmakers telling stories that explore the South’s proud, yet complicated heritage."
LPB is an executive producing station for the series, along with "Reel South" and creator and co-executive producing stations, PBS North Carolina and South Carolina ETV. The regional model is a way to bring stories from the South and put them before national audiences.
“The Southern experience is ever-evolving and changing, and it’s important that we share those stories,” says LPB Executive Producer Linda Midgett. “'Reel South' Season 7 does that with documentaries that range from the serious to the sublime, with the occasional Southern quirkiness thrown in.”
"Reel South" will present six other films this season:
- "Bury Me at Taylor Hollow": Explore the creation of the first natural burial ground in Tennessee.
- "Quaranteened": Follows four sisters from a blended family through COVID lockdown.
- "Seadrift": Historical documentary about Vietnamese fishermen in 1979 Texas.
- "Florida Woman": Beyond the sensational headlines as a woman works to save her pet alligator.
- "Madame Pipi": A look at the lives of Haitian bathroom attendants working in Miami nightclubs.
- "Broken Wings": A one-winged black vulture captures the heart of picturesque Hot Springs, Arkansas.
"Little Satchmo's" broadcast premiere on LPB is at 9 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Superfans sought
Pitman Casting Inc. is looking for contestants for the CBS musical variety show, "SuperFan!"
Specifically, the show is seeking people who are gaga over Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Pitbull or Shania Twain.
Hopefuls will have a chance to spend the day with their idols and win a fan prize package. Contestants must be 18 or older to apply.
To complete an application form, visit LBTCasting.com, KelseaCasting.com, PitbullCasting.com or TopFanCasting.com (for Shania Twain).
N.O.-shot 'Water' out
Hulu Original psychological thriller “Deep Water,” filmed in New Orleans, debuted Friday on the streaming platform.
The film stars Ben Affleck (“Gone Girl”) and Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) and is directed by Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”).
The movie is based on the critically-acclaimed novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith ("The Talented Mr. Ripley").
"'Deep Water' takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them," according to a synopsis.
"Deep Water" also features Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.
'Roadshow' repeat
Louisiana Public Broadcasting will re-air an episode of "Antiques Roadshow" shot in New Orleans.
The segment will air at 8 p.m. Monday, March 28.
The episode, which first aired in 2018, is the first hour of multiple episodes shot in the Crescent City in 2017.
Items appraised in the hour include a diamond bracelet, a Van Cleef & Arpels ring, Comus Krewe parade float watercolors from 1892 and Keith Haring subway graffiti from around 1980. See which one is worth up to $95,000.