Editor's note: Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found July 12, 2019, in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house on North 20th Street in Baton Rouge. She had been suffocated.
I am but one person that Ms. Sadie Roberts-Joseph touched during her time on this earth. I met her during my final year at LSU, in the Student Union on the evening that Congressman John Lewis came to speak on campus. She was wearing a regal Afrocentric dress, and one of the school administrators who had organized Lewis' appearance ushered me over to Ms. Sadie to meet her. I am grateful we met.
Over the following weeks, I met with Ms. Sadie regularly. She agreed to help me finish my degree by allowing me to intern at the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History as a part of my independent study course.
I learned how to speak about complex subject matters, like colorism, segregation and discrimination, and to bring it to a more accessible level, something that is now characteristic of my writing style.
While I worked under her tutelage for a little more than an academic semester, Ms. Sadie changed my life trajectory by teaching me about my people on the mother continent, and made me proud of my roots in a manner I did not know or believe was possible.
She was much more than someone to whom I reported over the course of my internship; she became my mentor.
Today, I am a community organizer turned public historian, continuing the work that Ms. Sadie inspired me to do. I have written two historical books. And, were it not for the time and lessons Ms. Sadie provided me, I would not be on this path.
I have spent the entirety of Black History Month traveling across the United States and Canada promoting my book, "Making Our Way Home," the very book that she helped set in motion.
When I learned of her passing this past summer, I decided to dedicate the book to her and her oft-repeated quote appears on the very last page:
“Culture is the glue that holds a people together. Take a step back in time and leap into your future.”
I miss Ms. Sadie. I want to call her like I used to and play telephone tag until we reached one another. I am constantly grappling with the sadness of unfinished business and stories untold that comes with a life extinguished before her time.
The last conversation I had with Ms. Sadie was about my journey home to Kenya and the opportunity I had been presented to write another book.
She wanted to make sure I started my discussion about the Great Migration by starting with the foundational context of Reconstruction with key figures like P.B.S. Pinchback and Hiram Revels. I included Juneteenth in the text, a celebration with which I was unfamiliar and might still be were it not for Ms. Sadie's work creating the Baton Rouge Juneteenth celebration.
Ms. Sadie also became my surrogate grandmother. Even as I was beginning to attend the mosque and pursue Islam as my faith, I would attend church with her while I volunteered at the museum. I lost my grandmother Eloise during the first semester I attended LSU. Perhaps because they had a similar affinity for our history and because they shared a similar complexion it was easy for me to project my grandmother onto Ms. Sadie.
My last physical memory of Ms. Sadie is her teaching the LSU chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity how to chop down a small bush using a machete. She was full of life and she lived a full life, even though her remaining years have been stolen by the hand of an assailant.
While I’m confident that I am but one of the thousands of people she extended her hospitality and warmth to, I am moved to speak on her legacy and how it has shaped me, someone of the next generation of Black historians.
