Today, America honors those who have served the country. In honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, service members can take advantage of special offers and discounts at businesses.
The following lists are continuously updated as new offers come in.
Looking for a way to celebrate the day in person in Louisiana?
Veterans Day events in Baton Rouge:
- Veterans Day at the USS Kidd: Admission is free for Veterans and their families from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony: The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will host the Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event will now take place under the Plaza at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.
- Veterans Day 5k Fun Run and Bike Ride: The Southern University ROTC will host its annual Veterans Day 5k Fun Run and Bike Ride Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m.
Veterans Day events in New Orleans:
- Veterans Day at the Museum: Veterans receive free admission at The National WWII Museum on Thursday. A commemoration ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the US Freedom Pavilion. The event will be livestreamed here. See a full list of today's events at the museum here.
- Red White and Roux: Pelican State Provisions will host a gumbo dinner Thursday evening in partnership with the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute. Learn more about the event here.
- Army-Navy Football Watch Party: Watch the Army-Navy game from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant.