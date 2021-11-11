Today, America honors those who have served the country. In honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, service members can take advantage of special offers and discounts at businesses.

The following lists are continuously updated as new offers come in.

View the full list of restaurant discounts and special offers here.

View the full list of retail discounts here.

Looking for a way to celebrate the day in person in Louisiana?

Veterans Day events in Baton Rouge:

Veterans Day at the USS Kidd : Admission is free for Veterans and their families from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Admission is free for Veterans and their families from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony : The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will host the Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event will now take place under the Plaza at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.

: The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will host the Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday. The event will now take place under the Plaza at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Veterans Day 5k Fun Run and Bike Ride: The Southern University ROTC will host its annual Veterans Day 5k Fun Run and Bike Ride Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m.

Veterans Day events in New Orleans: