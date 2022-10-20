FRIDAY
LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. With Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org.
VINO ON THE BLUFF: 5 p.m., Valdry Center for Philanthropy, 598 Harding Blvd. A scholarship wine tasting fundraiser. Funds will be used to raise scholarship dollars for a continuing education scholarship fund. $50. foundation.sus.edu/wine-tasting.
"HOCUS POCUS": 6:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. A sno-ball vendor will be on site and an after-movie dance party is planned. Free. ebrpl.com.
"CLOCK TOWER": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Of Moving Colors Productions performance. Choreography by artistic director Garland Goodwin Wilson, Company dancers and master artist-in-residence John Allen will be featured. $12-$35. manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY AND THURSDAY, OCT. 27
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 8 p.m. and 11:59 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. $25-$35. Some shows already sold out. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
RECORD SWAP DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Vinyl record collectors can connect and trade with each other. Local vinyl record vendors will also have tables of records to browse for purchase. jcourtney@ebrpl.com or (225) 763-2250.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY IN THE PARK: 2 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St. Music by That '70s Band. Free. https://www.artsbr.org/sitp.
TUESDAY
FORUM 225 UNCORKED: A NIGHT OF NOIR: 6 p.m., Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. Halloween-themed wine-tasting fundraiser. $50, members; $60, non-members. forum225.org
"NAT GEO LIVE: UNTAMED": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade. $35. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
"SPIRITS OF LOUISIANA": 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. An evening of tastings and libations. 21 or older to attend. $85. eventbrite.com.
2022 FIFOLET PUB CRAWL: 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., 3rd Street. Dress as a zombie, shuffle to several bars, get one discounted specialty drink in a souvenir cup and have a chance to win prizes along the way. Free zombie makeup is provided on a first-come, first-served basis one hour prior to crawl start. $40. https://1031consortium.com.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
"PSYCHO" 1960: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Leslie Friedman, Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken and Herb Roe, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
CARY SAURAGE COMMUNITY ARTS CENTER SHELL GALLERY: 233 St. Ferdinand St. "Members+ Exhibition," an annual showcase of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s member artists in the visual realm, through Friday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Weekly jam; all acoustic instruments welcome. (225) 753-7917. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Diamonds of History: Mighty Women by Ashley Longshore," through January; "Pinpointing the Stars," Universe Gallery, featuring works from the permanent collection that highlight the planetarium’s history, the timeline of its development, and its focus on the stars, through August 2024. "Illustrating Health," delving into the often-overlooked work of medical illustrators, through Aug. 6, 2023. "In Empathy We Trust," through Monday, Oct. 31; and "Our Louisiana," through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Sunday, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," also through Sunday. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following a renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com.
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Friday, Dec. 16. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
RED STICK STRUMMERS: Dulcimer jam 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway. (225) 753-7917 or www.lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SIP & SPIN: Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Pottery wheel throwing class with ceramicist Quaja Bell, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 17. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol. ID required for verification. artsbr.org.
USS KIDD VETERANS MUSEUM: 305 S. River Road. Travelling exhibit “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity: Military Mascots,” through Saturday, Dec. 31.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition" through Jan. 7, 2023, and "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture" through Aug. 7, 2023. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.