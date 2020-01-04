See the beginnings of the American Civil War in Louisiana at Audubon State Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
The event will offer a glimpse of the first months of the Civil War in 1861 as Louisiana prepared for war. Re-enactors will show civilians training and learning to become soldiers through drills of the bayonet and hear the sounds of the black powder muskets. Walking through the camps, visitors can explore life for these early soldiers and see just how they lived, what they ate and find out why life in camp was at times more dangerous than being on the battlefield.
Audubon State Historic Site is the setting for the 200-year-old Oakley House, temporary home and inspiration to John James Audubon in the 1800s. The park includes a museum, picnic area, pavilion and nature trail. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, the park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Admission for Oakley House tours and grounds is $10 for ages 18-62, $8 for ages 62 and older, $6 for ages 4-17 and free for ages 3 and younger. Grounds-only admission is $5 (ages 4 and over).
The site is 30 minutes north of Baton Rouge near St. Francisville on La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish. For more information, call (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739 locally.