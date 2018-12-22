New Year's Eve celebration
WHAT: Preserve Louisiana is hosting its first New Year’s Eve celebration, “All that Glitters at the Mansion”
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 31
WHERE: Old Governor’s Mansion, 502 North Blvd.
TICKETS: $150 for reserved table seating, $120 per person for a Mix and Mingle ticket at preserve-louisiana.org/upcoming. Advanced ticketing recommended.
DETAILS: Hosts Karen and Bill Profita will help ring in the New Year with passed hors d'oeuvres, a delicious dinner buffet, Champagne, open bar and breakfast provided by Wayne Stabiler’s Catering Cajun (Stab’s Prime, Stab’s Central, Little Village and Palermo). Music by The Nick Abraham Band. Revelry hats, tiaras and noise makers will be provided. Guests are asked to wear glittery cocktail attire. Preserve Louisiana, formerly known as the Foundation for Historical Louisiana, is a nonprofit organization headquartered in the Old Governor’s Mansion. Its mission is to promote the preservation of the state’s cultural and architectural heritage through education, advocacy and stewardship.