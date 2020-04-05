The American Association of University Women of Louisiana held its kickoff brunch to open the state legislative session on March 8 at Ruffino’s De La Ronde Hall in downtown Baton Rouge.
The theme of the event was International Women’s Day, which has been celebrated on this date for over 100 years to honor the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
Judy Perry Martinez, president of the American Bar Association and a New Orleans attorney, gave the keynote address. Also speaking was Amanda Brunson, director of the Office of Women’s Policy for Gov. John Bel Edwards, and state Rep. Mandie Landry.
AAUW is a nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to advance equity and economic security for women and girls through education, advocacy, research and philanthropy. The event was a fundraiser for scholarships to attend AAUW’s National Conference of College Women Student Leaders at the University of Maryland in May. For more information, visit AAUW.org.
OMG club holds virtual meeting to keep members engaged
On March 17, with schools shut for the coronavirus pandemic, the Outstanding Mature Girlz Organization launched its first virtual OMG club meeting.
“It’s amazing how this moment has come full circle,” said Nicolette Gordon, assistant area agent for the Southern University Ag Center. “Previously, during our quarterly advisory meetings, community stakeholders discussed ways to engage our youth groups through technology before this pandemic was even a thought."
In December, the organization was awarded a $2,000 grant from Cox Charities Community Investment program to use for OMG emPOWERed. This grant, funded by Cox employees, is intended to help keep all OMG Club members in south Louisiana connected.
“We’ve launched our OMG emPOWERed sessions virtually online, and we are still keeping our young ladies motivated, encouraged, and ready to take over the world,” said Sashika Baunchand, the organization’s founder. “We want them to bloom right where they are planted.”
Nearly 25 girls have joined in virtually through Blackboard at 7 p.m. every Tuesday to practice leadership skills and discuss monthly iValues, such as choice and accountability. Moving forward, Baunchaund said the organization will work to help keep club members safe throughout the pandemic. She also thanked the parents that have worked behind the scenes to help the OMG emPOWERed launch successfully.
