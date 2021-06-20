So let's see how you did on our Father's Day trivia quiz. Here's the answers:
1. 1972 (While President Lyndon Johnson designated the third Sunday in June as Father's Day in 1966, it wasn’t until 1972 that President Richard Nixon signed the law that made it permanent.)
2. B. Mark Twain
3. A. Men pile wagons high with beer and set off on long, boozy jaunts through town.
4. C. Gene Hackman
5. A. Seahorses
6. C. John Tyler (President from 1841 to 1845, Tyler had 15 children between 1815 and 1860 with two different wives. He had eight children with his first wife, Lettia, and the other seven with his second wife, Julia.)
7. A. Roses. A red rose is worn in the lapel if your father is living; a white rose if he is deceased.
8. B. Michael Keaton (Keaton plays Jack, who is fired from his job. When his wife, Caroline (Teri Garr), finds a job before he does, they switch roles putting him in charge of the house and kids.)
9. A. Frank and Nancy Sinatra. (The record: “Somethin’ Stupid’ in 1967.)
10. C. The Olympics (Jack won two gold medals in speed skating at the 1932 games; Jim participated in the 1964 games; and Jimmy won the gold in skeleton racing in 2002.)