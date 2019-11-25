Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association urgently needs caring adults — especially men, and African American individuals — to become voices for children in the foster care system.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for abused children who have been placed in foster care. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers.
A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child with the ultimate goal being a safe, permanent home.
Community volunteers are needed in order for Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child. No special background is required.
The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend a 45-minute orientation session at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.
Upcoming orientation sessions are: 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4; 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14; 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17; 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23; and 4:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30.
Following orientation, volunteers go through training. CASA is accepting applications for the next volunteer training class, which begins Jan. 14.
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.