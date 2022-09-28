New research has revealed the most Instagrammable houseplant, with the Aloe vera plant, taking the top spot in the rankings.
The research conducted by Hollywood Hills real estate experts RubyHome established the most common houseplants and succulents on Instagram and analyzed the number of hashtags for both the scientific name of each houseplant and the more commonly used names.
The analysis revealed that the Aloe vera plant (scientifically known as the Aloe barbadensismiller) had the highest number of hashtags on Instagram, making it the most Instagrammable.
The plant has 5,155,019 combined hashtags on the platform to date. The plant has been a household favorite for centuries due to its medicinal and cosmetic purposes.
The Aloe Vera plant secures its top spot by totaling over five million posts on Instagram from the use of the following hashtags: '#aloebarbadensismiller, '#aloevera', '#aloeveraplant', and '#aloeverasucculent’.
Agave Americana, otherwise known as Agave, places second with 1,835,178 posts on the platform. Agave plants have a multitude of uses, but their main benefit is that their sap and juices can be used to treat many gut-related issues. It is also rich in nutrients which is why many see it as a more natural alternative to honey and sugar.
The third most Instagrammable plant is the Haworthia plant. Scientifically known as Haworthiopsis attenuata, the plant has a total number of 824,048 posts on Instagram.
The plant's popularity is due to its ease of care, as it can tolerate many different lighting conditions and can last long periods in dark spaces.
The fourth most Instagrammable houseplant is Sedum which is also known as Stonecrop.
The plant is extremely popular among beginners as its appearance is exceptionally versatile; not only is this a great selling point for the plant, but it can also endure harsh conditions and survive prolonged periods without water. The plant has 704,823 posts in total on Instagram.
In fifth place is Mammillaria, also known as Pincushion Cactus, with a total of 529,729 posts. With only 175,000 fewer posts than a Stonecrop plant, the pincushion cactus is popular among cactus lovers because of its small size and ease of care.
The Dracaena trifasciata is the sixth most Instagrammable plant, with 513,093 posts. The plant is also nicknamed the Snake Plant, and they are popular for its interesting skills of purifying the air and releasing oxygen during the nighttime.
The seventh most Instagrammable houseplant is the Hoya Plant, otherwise known as Wax Plant. The popularity of the Wax Plant is due to its sweet scent, attractive and lengthily leaves, and pretty floral accents. To date, the plant has 303,440 posts on Instagram, which secured its seventh position.
In eighth place is the Curio rowleyanus plant, also known as String of Pearls. Despite being an extremely delicate plant, String of Pearls is a beautiful addition to any plant collection. Similar to many other succulents, the plant is straightforward to maintain and has 233,711 posts on Instagram.
Crassula ovata, also known as the Jade Plant, ranks ninth by a whisker with 233,151 Instagram posts, just 560 fewer than the String of Pearls. The Jade Plant is extremely popular, especially in Asia, as it is thought to bring financial luck. Its gorgeous vibrant green leaves are another selling point of this plant which is a beautiful addition to any plant lovers' collection.
The tenth most Instagrammable houseplant belongs to the Schlumbergera bridgessii, otherwise known as the Christmas Cactus. The plant has a total of 189,128 posts on Instagram, which secures its tenth position. It is a colourful, exciting plant which blooms bright pink or lilac flowers in indoor spaces around Christmastime.
The most Instagrammable houseplants
Ranking
Scientific Name
Nickname
Total Number of Posts on Instagram
1
Aloe barbadensis Miller
Aloe Vera
5,155,019
2
Agave Americana
Agave
1,835,178
3
Haworthiopsis attenuata
Haworthia
824,048
4
Sedum
Stonecrop
704,823
5
Mammillaria
Pincushion Cactus
529,729
6
Dracaena trifasciata
Snake Plant
513,093
7
Hoya Plant
Wax Plant
303,440
8
Curio rowleyanus
String of Pearls
233,711
9
Crassula ovata
Jade Plant
233,151
10
Schlumbergera Bridgessii
Christmas Cactus
189,128