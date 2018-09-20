FRIDAY
FALL IN LOVE LADIES LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m., The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse St., New Orleans. The Legacy Donor Foundation fashion show includes individuals impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. There are hors d'oeuvres and an auction. Tickets $75 and up.
LINEN NIGHT IN THE EAST: 6 p.m., Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans. Hosted by East New Orleans Business Development District, with entertainment, food, cash bar and more. Free admission.
CURTAIN CALL BALL: 6:30 p.m., Tableau at Le Petit, 616 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre kicks off its season with a celebration of American musicals, featuring Broadway performer Christine Pedi as host, with performances, food and specialty cocktails. www.leptittheatre.com. $275-$450.
MUSIC & CULTURE COALITION OF NEW ORLEANS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 7:30 p.m., Siberia Lounge, 2227 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. There are performances from the Original Pinettes Brass Band, Chapter SOUL, RQ Away and BLK, raffle prizes, the Camel Toe Lady Steppers and more. $15-$20. www.bit.ly/maccno6tix $15-$20.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ST. ROSALIE ITALIAN FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., St. Rosalie Church and School, 600 Second Ave., Harvey. The church and school festival includes carnival rides, a St. Rosalie Procession, a fun run, live music and more. Sunday lunch features spaghetti with meatballs, salad and bread for $8. www.strosalieitalianfest.com $20-$100.
NEW ORLEANS BURLESQUE FESTIVAL: Shows will take place at House of Blues and Civic Theatre. There are performances and competitions by burlesque dancers from around the world. Prices vary. (504) 975-7425. www.neworleansburlesquefest.com
THE LARAMIE PROJECT: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Delgado Community College (Tim Baker Theatre), 615 City Park Ave., New Orleans. On the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's death, Delgado, The Storyville Collective and Michael McKelvey present the theatrical work by Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project about the murder of a young college student and its impact on the Wyoming town. (504) 671-6616. www.dcc.edu. Tickets $30.
SATURDAY
MUSEUM DAY LIVE: The Historic New Orleans Collection, 533 Royal St., New Orleans. Ticket holders through the Smithsonian magazine program can take one of three tours. Free admission.
HALF-PRICE DAY AT ZOO FOR JEFFERSON: Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Residents of Jefferson Parish and parish employees get half-price admission at Audubon Nature Institute attractions for the day, including the zoo, Aquarium of the Americas, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. www.auduboninstitute.org
BRIDAL CRAWL: 5 p.m., International House, 221 Camp St., New Orleans. Creativity Collective event in the French Quarter, with prizes for costumes and theme. Tickets $15.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Canal Street at the Mississippi River. Fried chicken, live music and more. Free admission.
SATURDAY-TUESDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. FAULKNER FESTIVAL: 2 p.m., at various French Quarter venues. Pirates' Alley Faulkner Society presents four days of events surrounding the author, including literary advice, manuscript critiques, a gala, a keynote event with Walter Isaacson and more. www.faulknersociety.org.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEST OF SINATRA: 11:45 a.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
