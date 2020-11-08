The Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation and the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair hosted a reception Oct. 25 at Drusilla Catering to honor the high school scholarship winners for 2020.
The scholarships are presented annually to students nominated by their schools based on their volunteer activities earlier this year. 0ver $4.1 million have been awarded by the fair organizations beginning in 1987.
The students were presented a certificate by Betsy Barnes representing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Scholarships went to: Kaylin St. Romain, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee; Saber Rae Bankson, French Settlement High School; Kylie Morgan, Doyle High School; Cali Green, Holden High School; Sadie Foster, St. Amant High School; Keely Ana Strickland, Central High School; Katie Boudreaux, Dutchtown High School; Chloe Hebert, St. John High School; Elena Monette, St. Michael the Archangel High School; Ashley Rose Johnson, Zachary High School; Kobe Kelson, White Castle High School; Kittyanna Walker, East Ascension High School; Naturi Scott, Port Allen High School; Lanie Wang, Baton Rouge Magnet High School; Zachary Sinclair, Northeast High School; Kinslei Scroggs, Ascension Christian High School; Charles Roemer V, The Dunham School; Chandler Achord, West Feliciana High School; Lane Poché, Catholic High School; Jackson Dupont, Brusly High School; Logan Collins, Denham Springs High School; Micaela Bono, Springfield High School; Adelle Bourg, St. Joseph’s Academy; Rayanna Daggs, Donaldsonville High School; Ann Marie Walker, Southern University Lab School; and Eleanor Shoemaker, Episcopal High School.
Phi Mu Alumnae hold fundraiser
Members of the Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter of Phi Mu held a fall wreath-making social and fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Oct. 25 at Karin Simmons' home.
They enjoyed light refreshments and collected food for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Some of the wreath-making fees were donated to the Children's Miracle Network at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Fairfax CAR helps Pets for Vets
The Ann Fairfax Society, Children of the American Revolution, made dog blankets for the Pets for Vets program on Oct. 25 at Senior President Sue Badeaux's home.
Each child tied fringed knots around the edges of colorful fleece blankets. Pets for Vets is the 2020 CAR national project. Pets for Vets matches shelter dogs with a deserving veteran to improve the lives of both veterans and animals. The Ann Fairfax Society contributed 58 blankets along with a large collection of dog toys and treats.
Members also designed contest entries for the Junior American Citizen Committee 2020 art competition. Each child drew a design on the theme “400th Anniversary of the Mayflower.” Members participated in a program on the voyage and had a lively discussion on what they would pack for the ocean trip. Assisting were State National First Vice President Margaret Tyler, JJA Chapter member Jessamye Charette, and Tom Tyler and Chad Dunlap, husbands of DAR members.
Children of the American Revolution membership is open to anyone younger than 22 who is lineally descended from a man or woman who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer or recognized patriot. Contact suebado@cox.net.