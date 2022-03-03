Dave Waite is called a lot of things — a “charismatic oddball” or “a square peg.”
But the California-based comedian is never labeled as nasty.
“I'm not a hater,” Waite said. “I bring a positive vibe to the comedy stage. I don't ever punch down. That's not my jam.”
The Kentucky native has appeared on NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "Last Comic Standing," where he has shared his quick, quirky stories and observations.
Waite will headline the first edition of a stand-up comedy series at the Hartley/Vey Theatre at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Waite started stand-up comedy 16 years ago after seeing a newspaper story about comedy classes at a club in Cincinnati near his home in Kentucky. The classes provided a small head start.
“It just gave me an introduction. After that I was doing open mics like everyone else,” Waite said.
Then it took time to truly find his voice and become comfortable sharing his unique take on the world with an audience of strangers.
“It takes a while to get to that point where you're showing that version of yourself on stage,” he said.
One of Waite’s popular bits online is his story about a “hipster” grilled cheese restaurant in California and the sandwich’s outrageous price.
“For $13, that guy better come out from behind the counter and give me a hug and tell me everything is going to be OK,” Waite says.
Waite fills his act with stories of his life in the Los Angeles area and his previous jobs, such as his time at an airline call center. He also makes fun of himself a bit, especially of his choice to major in geography in college. “Nobody told me the world’s all mapped out! It’s done,” he said on his "Jimmy Fallon" appearance.
He just can’t take himself too seriously.
“There’s a little self-deprecation,” Waite said. “Who am I to get up there and act like I’m anybody? It’s kind of absurd to ask people to listen to you.”
Waite doesn’t play it cool onstage. He tells stories at a brisk pace, and at times he punctuates his stories and jokes with a “woo” or a “yeah.”
“You know, I hope the audience goes along with the ride,” he said. “I’m there to have a good time. I want people to have fun.”
While he isn’t mean-spirited and doesn’t “punch down,” he said he isn’t afraid to “punch up.”
“I think a lot of people are under the illusion that one day they'll be rich,” he said. “So sometimes they don't want to come along if you make fun of rich people. Like they are under the false illusion that somehow they're going to be rich. But we might as well take the rich people down a peg or two. They’re not at the show.”
The comedy series at Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre will feature a bar and seats about 300, said Jason Leonard, of Lafayette Comedy, who will host the show. Two south Louisiana comedians, Vaughan Veillon and Mike Honore, will open.
Stand-Up Comedy Series with Dave Waite
7:30 p.m. Saturday
Hartley/Vey Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
For tickets, visit manshiptheatre.org.