Laureate Alpha Alpha honors new citizen
At its Aug. 6 meeting, Laureate Alpha Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi surprised member Vickie Theriot with a celebration in honor of her becoming an American citizen.
After many years working toward this goal, Theriot took the oath of citizenship in July.
The chapter inducted Bill Ourso into Beta Sigma Phi as an “envoy” for his tireless support of the chapter and the Beta Sigma Phi Baton Rouge City Council.
Ornamental edibles topic for 'Reflections'
Johnny Naylor, of Clegg’s Nursery, spoke on ornamental edibles for fall to the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden “Reflections in The Garden” meeting on Aug. 6.
Naylor, who specializes in fruits and vegetables, grew up working and being mentored by his father and uncle, who founded Naylor Brothers Hardware in 1954 and developed a reputation supplying vegetable seeds and plants and consulting growing vegetables and fruits.
Tyler Carr, LSU AgCenter Burden Botanic Gardens landscape manager, will speak on "Stunning, Show-stopping Tropicals” on Sept. 10. For information, visit burdengardens.com.
Civic associations hear about flood issues
Efforts to reduce flooding were discussed when the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, which represents area homeowners associations, met Aug. 16.
Two representatives of HNTB, the engineering consulting and construction firm contracted by the city-parish to conduct a stormwater management plan, spoke. Engineer Melissa Kennedy and Bryan Jones, associate vice president and director of Gulf Coast operations, gave an overview of the work they are performing to reduce flood risk.
Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage, and Kyle Huffstickler, maintenance director, gave input from the city-parish Department of Public Works. Raiford explained how the city will integrate HNTB’s findings into its maintenance operations. A multiparish approach to preventing future flood damages is part of the stormwater management plan.
The federation meets the second Thursday of each month at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library auditorium. The next meeting will be Sept. 13. Single-family homeowners associations are invited to join. Contact President Nancy Curry at (225) 925-1674 to join or attend a meeting.
Iota Master holds Beginning Day
Iota Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its first meeting of the 2018-19 year Aug. 22 at President Claudette Hill's home.
Members celebrated Beginning Day and the chapter birthday with a cake. Pat Buturla distributed yearbooks to members, who discussed upcoming activities, which include collecting items for Braveheart and wrapping Christmas presents on Sept. 11 for children served by Braveheart.