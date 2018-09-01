On Oct. 15, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation will present its Angel Awards to 10 Louisianians who work for the good of children.
This year’s honorees were chosen from a record number of nominations submitted from across the state, according to the foundation. Each honoree will receive a $20,000 grant to the charity of his or her choice.
“Our Angels are not billionaires or celebrities. They’re everyday people who have thrown themselves fully into a life of service and impact,” said Foundation President Michael Tipton. “We hold these people up because we want to show how a commitment to everyday goodness takes hold and spreads in a way that completely changes the future for our state’s children.”
The awards will be presented at an invitation-only ceremony at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Receiving Angel Awards this year are:
- Luis Arocha Jr., of Gretna, executive director of Café Hope, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that trains young people to work in the restaurant and hospitality industries
- The Rev. M. Jeffery Bayhi, of Zachary, founder of Metanoia Manor, a safe place where female victims of human sex trafficking can live and heal, with a goal of rejoining society
- Kacy Edwards and Julie Scott, of Baton Rouge, co-founders of Career Compass, a nonprofit with more than 80 coaches working to remove obstacles between K-12 students and post-secondary education or a high-quality credential
- Abram Freeman, of Lafayette, pastor and founder of Acts of Love, which helps children whose parents are incarcerated complete school, pursue higher education and start a career
- Carolyne Hoyt, of Alexandria, founder of NextSTEP of Central Louisiana, an anti-violence education program that has reached more than 18,000 middle and high school students
- Tanya McGee, of Lake Charles, a lifelong advocate for people with disabilities and vice president of Ainsley’s Angels, which provides opportunities for children with disabilities to participate in activities, such as walks, runs and marathons
- Caleb Seney, of Ruston, executive director of Med Camps of Louisiana, a nonprofit that provides weeklong summer camps to children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities
- Audry Bernard Spencer, of Crowley, a retired teacher who used her own money to start Empowering the Community for Excellence, a free, community-based after-school tutoring program
Phyllis M. Broussard, of Baton Rouge, will be presented the Blue Angel award, which is given to a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana employee who has shown extraordinary commitment to children. Broussard is a longtime volunteer with Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The Foundation also will give special recognition to John Maginnis, of Madisonville, who recently retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana as the vice president of strategic communications. Maginnis founded the Angel Award in 1995 and will be honored for his contributions to Louisiana’s children through the program.
More information about the Angel Award is available online at BCBSLAFoundation.org.