St. Joseph Cathedral is embarking on a new tradition as it invites parishioners and friends to its inaugural First Wednesday Adoration from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
That day also is Ash Wednesday, the first day of the penitential season of Lent.
Eucharistic Adoration is a centuries-old practice rooted in an essential teaching of Catholic Christianity that Jesus Christ is truly and completely present in the Eucharist.
Participants will pray in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament located in the east transept of the cathedral church, 401 Main St.
“It is our hope that this effort will give everyone who participates in it a greater appreciation and deeper reverence for our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. Our Lord welcomes our grateful prayers and needs placed before him,” said the Rev. J. Cary Bani, cathedral pastor and rector. “I just invite everyone to come and commit to a half-hour or an hour to pray.”
Those interested in learning more about this new ministry of prayer or becoming “committed adorers” on the first Wednesday of each month may contact the cathedral parish office, (225) 387-5928, office@cathedralbr.org.
Ash Wednesday, Lent Liturgies set
The penitential season of Lent begins with the Church’s exhortation “Repent, and believe in the gospel,” which accompanies the imposition of ashes on the foreheads of the faithful.
The cathedral will observe Ash Wednesday and the distribution of ashes at 7:30 a.m. and noon liturgies.
Bishop Michael G. Duca will be the principal celebrant and homilist at the noon Mass. The Rev. Bani will be concelebrant at noon and also will preside at the 7:30 a.m. Mass.
“We welcome parishioners, friends and visitors to join us as we begin Lent and renew our Lenten practices of penance, fasting and abstinence, and doing works of charity and mercy,” said the Rev. Bani.
Throughout Lent, the Cathedral will have these services:
- Sunday Mass: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (with choir); 4 p.m. Saturday (vigil)
- Daily Mass: 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with sacramental confessions before Mass
- First Wednesday Eucharistic Adoration, 10 a.m. to noon March 2 and April 5, followed by Mass
- Way of the Cross: 11:30 a.m. each Lenten Friday before the noon Mass.
For more information, contact the cathedral parish office as noted above.