- A new show, "Through the Window and Out the Door: Two Views of the Louisiana Landscape," featuring work by Louisiana-based artists Tamrin Ingram and Chris Burns, opens Sept. 22 at LSU's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show runs through Oct. 25. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or visit design.lsu.edu/student-life/galleries/glassell-gallery.
- Folk artist Alvin Batiste will be painting during the Ascension Parish Library's 60th-anniversary celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22, at its Donaldsonville branch, 500 Mississippi St. The celebration will continue with "Dancing Through the Decades," four dance workshops led by local dance instructor Beverly Cook, on Sept. 22 in Donaldsonville and Sept. 24 at the Galvez branch, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Workshops begin at 10 a.m. Registration is required; space is limited. Call Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052 and Galvez at (225) 622-3339 for more information. Classic cars also will be on display, and family activities are planned. For more information, call (225) 473-8052.
- Registration is open for a one-day abstract painting class taught by Julie Buckner from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Broadmoor subdivision. An exact address will be provided upon registration by visiting eventbrite.com/e/1-day-abstract-painting-class-in-baton-rouge-louisiana-registration-120452591945. Cost is $125. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, email julieb04@cox.net.
- BREC Art, in conjunction with BREC Dog Parks, will host "Trick & Treat: Art Unleashed Revamped" from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at BREC's Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. There will be live music, live art, food, Halloween costume contest and crafts. For more information, call (225) 272-9200, ext. 1540 or visit brec.org/artunleashed.
- "Louisiana's Lionhearted Women: Championing the Right to Vote" has been extended to Dec. 18 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, focusing on the Louisiana women who fought for the right to vote. For more information, call (225) 342-0500.
- For a limited time, the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts is offering a collection of seven Estate Stamped George Rodrigue prints exclusively to support nonprofits. The foundation will donate 50% of the purchase price to the nonprofit of your choice, such as the LSU Museum of Art. The prints are $1,000 each plus tax, shipping and handling. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or email lrusso@lsu.edu. To buy, visit fs22.formsite.com/GRFA/t4vkkb4t4g/index.html.
- The 34th annual "Eye of the Beholder Open Competition" is showing through Oct. 4 at the Lafayette Art Association. 1008 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The show includes two- and three-dimension artwork in a variety of media by Acadiana artists. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The show also can be viewed by visiting lafayetteart.org. For more information, email susan.chiquelin@lusfiber.net or info@lafayette.org.
- The Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Signal/Form: Video Art by Woody and Steina Vasulka" through Oct. 17, Philip Gould's "Bridging the Mississippi: Spans Across the Father of Waters" through April 3 and "Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana" through June 30. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit hillliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
