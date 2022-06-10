The Newcomers Encore Club of Baton Rouge held a luncheon at City Café on O’Neal Lane on May 12.
A chocolate-themed installation of the new officers for the 2022-23 season took place during the luncheon. Outgoing Club President Yvona Ward presented each new officer with a chocolate bar representing their responsibilities to the club and all members received a Three Musketeers bar. Luncheons will resume in September featuring the annual style show.
For more information visit NewcomersEncoreBR.com or email NewcomersEncoreBR@gmail.com.
BRDNA honors registered nurses
The Baton Rouge District Nurses Association held its 33rd annual Celebrate Nursing Banquet on May 9 at Boudreaux’s Reception Hall. The event honored registered nurses from the Baton Rouge area and surrounding communities.
This year's theme was “Nurses make a difference.” May is designated the Month of the Nurse. Over 153 nurses, family, friends and colleagues attended the event. Sheralyn Long, president-elect of BRDNA, was mistress of ceremonies. Charla Johnson, provided the invocation. Ecoee Rooney, president of the Louisiana State Nurses Association, gave opening remarks. Yvonne Pellerin, BRDNA president, brought greetings from the district via video call.
Lisa Deaton and Alison Rone presented the 2022 honorees: Haley Barnett, Alicia Boudreaux, Amanda Clark, Cindy Collins, Kisler Angelle Cooper, Denyse Englert, Karen Estela, Eric Fair, Thomas Granier, Nicholas Gros, Natalie Gros, Megan Haley, Stephanie Higdon, Justin Hill, Ryan Landry, Taylor Landry, Jason Joseph Landry, Emily McKenzie, Jessica Miller, Holly Paline, Erica Piper, Amelia Rennhoff, Patricia Samrow, Sherri Simpson, Jennifer Theriot, Brooke Verzwyvelt and Ashley Wheeler.
The recipients of the Edith Lobue Scholarship awards were Amber Finch and Brittney Sanders. The recipient of the Helen Johnson Creemens Excellence in Teaching Award was Michele Blackwell. The 2022 Celebrate Nursing Committee was chaired by Rachel Tidwell and included Valerie Schluter, Yvonne Pellerin, Alison Rone, Charla Johnson, Lisa Deaton, Michelle Jeter, Pattie Jackson, Nikki Honore and Sheralyn Long.
FranU student receives scholarship
Nursing student Jacob DeLaune was chosen by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University to receive the Norman C. Francis Scholarship awarded by Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
DeLaune is a fifth-semester senior in the FranU BSN program. “I grew up in Gonzales with my mom, dad and seven siblings. We were all raised in the Catholic church and being Catholic is a big reason I pursued FranU’s nursing program,” he explained.
In March 2015, his mom passed away due to childbirth complications while giving birth to his youngest sister, Jennie.
DeLaune said that his dad took on the role as a single parent and has taken amazing care of him and his siblings.
CAUW's Hurst receives fellowship
Capital Area United Way’s Delores Hurst, director of income stability, has been selected to participate in United Way Worldwide’s Fellowship Program. This fellowship program is an accelerated leadership course designed for high potential employees of United Way with proven performance and demonstrated leadership capacity.
Selection for the Fellowship Program is based on an individual’s performance, mastery of skills and core competencies, and leadership potential. Applicants are selected from nearly 13,000 employees serving in local United Ways worldwide throughout all departments. Admission to the program is highly selective, and participation is limited to 60 applicants each year.
United Way Worldwide’s 2022 Fellowship Program runs from May 2022 to August 2022. For more information, visit unitedway.org/careers/working-at-united-way.