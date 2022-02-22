Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, we've asked local and regional leaders to write letters to future generations, detailing what each wants those who follow in the years to come to know about Black history.
Dear future generations,
In 1926, Carter G Woodson, historian and founder of the Association for the Study of Negro History and Life designated the second week in February as Negro History Week. I am sure that to think 100 years ahead, to 2026, seemed a dream, if even a thought. Then it would be a new century — a promise of possibility.
I imagine that in 1976, when President Gerald Ford decreed that Negro History Week would become Black History Month, he was looking back fifty years, seeing progress and looking ahead a to think that fifty years in the future we would have moved even closer to “a more perfect union.” Whether we imagine Woodson looking ahead 100 years or Ford looking ahead 50, both meant a new century. Both meant imagining, dreaming, inspiring.
Inspiration is the greatest gift one generation can give another. And inspiration can sometimes come from the younger to the elder. Black History Month tells us this story. In 1969, before President Ford, Black United Students and Black students at Kent State University had already seen the need for “more time.” Amidst the tensions of the time, on the heels of the assassinations of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. and the grassroots activist Bunchy Carter, Kent State students added their voices to the civil rights protests across the nation. They demanded their university recognize the history of innovation and invention, struggle and survival, as well as persistence and patriotism that had always characterized the Black presence on these lands since at least 1619.
These students, many of them still teenagers, celebrated the first Black History Month, in February 1970 with poetry by Gwendolyn Brooks and Quincy Troupe and music by Babatunde Olatunji and Chief Fela. As a child in Charleston, I remember Black History Month and the Christmas I got The Ebony Pictorial History of Black America. It was 1973, and I was in the fifth grade. Always precocious, I remember doing every social studies project from that book, looking for the obscure, the unheard of. But I did not know about the Kent State students. I wouldn’t learn about them until 1990. Their inspiration stayed silent in our history books but resounded just the same. In their time, they were making Black history.
Today, 2026 is a mere four years away, and Black History Month is as important and as troubled as it has always been. Troubled by the need to have a designated time to recognize the contributions of a people so integral to this country’s history. From colonies to states, Black people have been in every moment of American history.
Whatever becomes of Black History Month, Black history is unceasing. In 2076, America’s tricentennial, will we remember Black history then? When this day is history, who will remember? Tell the story of your time, create the memory that will endure, and archive the lives that will always bear witness.
Angeletta KM Gourdine, professor, Figure Skater, Citizen of the World