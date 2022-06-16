Unite for Juneteenth
The family-picnic-style event Unity Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Galvez Plaza, North Boulevard, with food, live performances, music, panel discussions (at River Center Branch Library), and fitness activities. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Watch the water
See professional jump skiers from around the world compete in the annual water ski tournament, Tides Medical LA Night Jam, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bennett's Water Ski and Wakeboard School, Tri-Lakes, 18605 Barnett Road, Zachary. $25 per carload; VIP tickets, $100. LANightJam.com.
The ogre way
Loved the movies? Experience Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona again in a new way when "Shrek The Musical" takes the stage at Theatre Baton Rouge starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Shows run through July 3. Tickets are $30, adults; and $25, students. theatrebr.org.