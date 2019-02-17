Six key numbers can tell you your risk for heart disease. And some of them don’t even require a trip to the doctor’s office.
A seventh number can go one step further in determining your heart health.
February is heart health month. Dr. Davey Prout Jr., a cardiologist with Our Lady of the Lake Heart and Vascular Institute, gives the rundown on the numbers you should know:
1. Blood pressure
If it’s higher than 120/80, then it’s of concern. That’s true even if one of the numbers is below the desired threshold. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney damage. There are plenty of blood pressure monitors available at drug stores, so this is a number that can be easily tracked.
2. LDL cholesterol
This type of cholesterol in your bloodstream becomes part of the plaque that can clog arteries. The LDL number should be no higher than 100. A blood test by your doctor will reveal where you are.
3. Triglycerides
These are a type of fat in our bloodstream, and the level should be 150 or below in your doctor-ordered blood test.
4. BMI
Body mass index, or BMI, describes height and weight in a single number that helps determine your percentage of body fat. It should be from 18.5 to 24.9. A BMI of 25 to 29.9 is considered overweight, and a BMI of 30 or more is classified as obese. There are lots of online calculators or you can figure it yourself: Multiply your weight in pounds by 703, then divide by your height in inches squared. For example, if you’re 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh 200 pounds, your height is 70 inches, and 70 squared is 4,900. Multiply 200 times 703, which is 140,600, and divide that by 4,900, which gives a BMI of 28.7. Time to lose some weight.
5. Waist circumference
Measure at your waist at the belly button. If it’s over 35 inches for women or over 40 inches for men, slimming down will decrease the likelihood of a heart problem.
6. Fasting glucose test
If your numbers are over 100, you’re at risk for diabetes.
To nudge all of these numbers to the healthy range, Prout prescribes eating better and exercise. Better, for most, means less saturated fat, cholesterol and simple carbohydrates like sugar and white bread. If that doesn’t work, statin drugs may be needed.
“I don’t like to start people on medications unless I absolutely have to. Usually, it’s lifestyle modifications,” Prout said. “Smoking is one of the worst things you can do to yourself. If you smoke, cut that out. In some studies, that helps lower your cholesterol.”
Statins cause muscle and joint aches, digestive problems and mental fuzziness in some patients, which causes some to avoid the drug, Prout said.
For those who are reluctant, there's a seventh number to know:
7. A coronary artery calcium test
The noninvasive CT scan reveals how much calcified plaque is in coronary arteries. The more calcium detected, the higher the CAC score and the greater the risk of heart attack. That makes taking statins more urgent.
“I tell my patients statin drugs, if you can tolerate them, they are excellent drugs to lower your risk of coronary events and lower your cholesterol as well,” Prout said. “If you have an indication for statins and can tolerate them, I strongly recommend my patients take them.”
Coronary Artery Calcium Score Guidelines: 0 to 10 — No evidence of CAC, very low heart attack risk; 11 to 100 — Mild evidence of CAC, moderate risk of heart attack; 101 - 400 — Moderate evidence of CAC, moderate risk of heart attack; 400 and above — Extensive evidence of CAD, high risk of heart attack