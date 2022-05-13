Baton Rouge Radio Club talks global communication
Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club member Michael Davidson spoke about another dimension of Amateur Radio at the April 26 meeting. The topic was about the joy and growth of experience in participating in amateur radio contesting.
Davidson went on to explain that ARRL sponsors several awards such as the WAC (Worked all Continents award), WAS (Worked all States award) and the most prestige DXCC (worked at least 100 countries).
Over the past 45 years, Davison has acquired several awards such as the prestige DXCC Challenge award for contacting amateurs in more than 320 countries including Burma, Russia, North Korea and the Vatican. See www.brarc.org for more information.
Torchbearer Beta held founder's day celebration
Torchbearer Beta, a Chapter of International Beta Sigma, met May 3 at the recent International Founder’s Day held at Drucilla’s Restaurant hosted by Suzanne Ishler. President Jean Leyda was announced as the Chapter’s Woman of the Year and presented with the sorority’s flower, a yellow rose and the Diotima Trophy. Leyda has 48 years of perfect attendance in Beta Sigma Phi.
Virginia Huffman celebrated her 60 years with Beta Sigma Phi with a ritual in her honor. Huffman has 28 years of perfect attendance. Verlyne LeBlanc celebrated seven years of perfect attendance and Ishler two years. The chapter donated a monetary gift to the OLOL Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention Program. All 10 chapters in City Council presented $1,340 and two car seats to Karen Ahmad who spoke on the prevention program. The International theme for the new 2022-2023 sorority year in August will be “Friends at Your Fingertips.”
CAP provides orientation flights for Helix Academy students
Eight squadrons of Civil Air Patrol’s Louisiana Wing launched orientation flights for 27 Junior ROTC students from Helix Aviation Academy April 30. To provide the flights, eight Louisiana Wing aircraft flew to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport from all corners of the state. CAP pilots took turns flying pairs of students in Cessna 172 and 182 aircraft.
Each orientation flight carried two students, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales or False River Airport outside of New Roads. This allowed all students to take turns holding the control yoke, feeling the rudder pedals and actually controlling the aircraft. Each flight took about an hour to complete.
Both military aviation and the commercial aviation industry are experiencing a pilot shortage. CAP is the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and, as such, works to expose young people to aviation and the possibility of an aviation career. Taking students on orientation flights is a proactive event that gives students a personal experience and, hopefully, encourages aviation as a career choice.
After flying was completed, those attending enjoyed a catered meal. Funding for this exercise was provided through the JROTC program of the U.S. Air Force.