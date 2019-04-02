The party's still on.
Despite actor/singer/producer John Schneider's losing his 59-acre Holden studio property in a sheriff's auction in January, the second annual Bo's Extravaganza is happening this weekend.
Soon after Paul Ferachi, owner of Capitol City Produce, purchased the tract for $385,000, he and Schneider worked out an agreement for Schneider to continue living and working on the property.
And with it being Schneider's 59th birthday and the 40th anniversary of TV's "The Dukes of Hazzard" that made Schneider famous, the celebration is expected to be bigger than last year.
"We had about 3,000, and we hope to double that," Schneider said Thursday during a tour of the diverse property just off U.S. 190 that was once home to Camp Singing Waters.
The tour in a utility vehicle through fields, swamps and hardwood and bamboo forests included the occasional stop to meet one of Schneider's dogs, among them Stormy, lying in the sun.
"Stormy, you gotta move a little bit just so I'll know you're alive," Schneider chided to the lounging pet.
Preparation for the two-day event was well underway. The swimming pool was cleaned to a pristine blue and the large crack sealed. The Ferris wheel, roller coaster and Tilt-a-Whirl were being assembled. The completed Pallet Stage (yes, it's constructed of wooden pallets) was empty, but on Sunday will feature headliner Kid Rock, with country singer Schneider and his Hazzard Nation Band closing out the party at 7 p.m.
"I met Kid Rock in Vegas. He had the all-access backstage pass … it was Uncle Jessie, Bo, Luke and Daisy (an appearance by the actors who portrayed those roles on 'Dukes'). So he's like a great 'Dukes of Hazzard' fan, and I made four Bo's General Lees (the iconic orange stunt car Schneider rode in 'Dukes') back in the '90s, great cars, I restored them, and he has one of those.
"He's excited about it. At first he was just going to do acoustic, and then a couple days ago, his manager called and asked if it'd be alright if he brought part of his band and I said, 'Well, yeah.' So now he's going to do a half hour, 45 (minutes), whatever he wants."
The lengthy music lineup also features Louisiana artists Jo-el Sonnier (12:30 p.m. Saturday, Cajun, country), Sara Collins (11 a.m. Saturday, country) and The Chris LeBlanc Band (2 p.m. Sunday, rock).
"We've got about 30 acts, so we're splitting them up between the (Moonshine) Barn, the Octagon Stage (outdoors) right behind it, and the Pallet Stage."
National acts include former "American Idol" finalist Bo Bice (5 p.m. Sunday, rock), Christian Davis (5:45 pm. Saturday, bluegrass) and Whey Jennings (6 p.m. Sunday, country, southern rock, blues). Also returning is Schneider's "Dukes" co-star Tom Wopat (1:30 p.m. Sunday, country, pop).
In between all the music, visitors can check out the car show on Saturday over at the baseball field.
"We'll probably have 200 to 250 cars over there. We have 60 General Lees registered right now, and I'm hoping for 100. A bunch (of the cars) are from here and a bunch from Tennessee; Hazzard Horsepower is their car club," Schneider said.
There will be a parade of the General Lees at 1 p.m. Saturday as well.
Fans of the 1960s TV series "The Munsters" will also want to make it by the car show.
"It's not often I get to have people I watched as a kid on television share in this life, and just last night, Butch Patrick showed up — he was Eddie Munster — so he showed up and he brought the Munster Koach, that big beautiful Munster Koach, and the dragster that's made out of a coffin, that they used in the movie 'Munster, Go Home!' " he said.
Continuing on the TV theme, Schneider motioned to a semi-trailer parked in the grass.
"That folds out into a portable stage for 'The Haves and the Have Nots' cast's meet-and-greet," he explained.
"The Haves" is the current OWN drama series on which Schneider plays protaganist Judge Jim Cryer. His co-stars, Peter Parros, Gavin Houston and Angela Robinson, who portray the Harrington family, are scheduled to appear.
Now in its seventh season, the drama, a Tyler Perry production shot in Atlanta, is still the No. 1 show on cable on Tuesdays, Schneider said.
The actor is also set to do something he never actually did on "Dukes" — jump his General Lee. Stuntmen subbed for Bo in those chase scenes.
"Little kids always ask if I've ever jumped the General Lee, and I have to say no. I don't want to have to say no anymore."
So on a dirt road with deep ditches on either side, Schneider's jump will happen at 4 p.m. Saturday. The two ramps will be placed about 75 feet apart.
"I'm going to take my General Lee and haul butt down that road 50 miles an hour and hit a ramp, and soar through the air with the greatest of ease," Schneider quipped of the stunt he says he can't really practice beforehand.
"On Sunday, we have a real stuntman who's going to do a turnover in the car, so people can watch as it turns over and goes end over end. I'd much rather be doing what I'm doing than what he's doing.
"Two days before my 59th birthday. I was so close to 59," he said, laughing.
"I trust the stunt coordinator 1,000 percent, I trust the man that built the car 1,000 percent, and I'm just going to go for it," he said. "It's going to be fine. Ha!"
Knife thrower Don Shanks will also be set up in the stunt area. Viewers may remember him as Nakoma on the series "Grizzly Adams."
For the brave, the stunt area will also offer a hood-sliding competition.
"So we're going to have the General Lee parked up there, and people will get a run at it and see how well they can slide over the front of the car," Schneider said.
"You haven't lived until you've hood slid, slided."
Parachuters and paragliders will perform in the open field nearby, while four Clydesdales will give visitors rides in their wagon.
If Bo's Extravaganza is the big success Schneider envisions, he hopes his studios and girlfriend Alicia Allain's Maven Entertainment independent film company can make two movies before the end of 2019.
"I still have a place to live and a place to dream, and I have every intention of purchasing it back in the next couple of years," Schneider said about the studios.
But first, he has to jump his General Lee.
Bo's Extravaganza and John Schneider's Weekend Birthday Celebration
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7
WHERE: John Schneider Studios, 16050 Florida Blvd., Holden
TICKETS & FULL SCHEDULE: bosextravaganza.com
BENEFIT: A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network.