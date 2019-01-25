Don’t like your job? Michelle McCalope thinks you ought to do something about it.
“We work most of our lives, so I encourage people to do something that they enjoy,” she said. “If you’re working most of your lives and you’re not happy on your job, then you’re not a happy camper.”
As someone who has not only changed jobs but switched careers from print journalism to broadcast journalism to public relations, McCalope knows something about finding something better, and she’s only too happy to suggest how to do it. The Baton Rouge native and resident has written books and holds workshops on the topic.
Here are 10 tips from McCalope to find the job you want:
1. Ask for what you want. If your dream job is at the company where you work, don’t be shy.
“A lot of people think if they just keep their head down and work hard, they’ll be promoted,” she said. "Go to your boss and tell him that you want that job.”
2. Develop an exit strategy. If the job you want is somewhere else or in a different career altogether, you’re going to need a plan to get there. Start working on one. Now. It starts with …
3. Figure out what you want to do. Being unhappy gets you nowhere unless you know where you want to go. If you don’t, start thinking about it. Get a journal and write down everything that sounds better than the status quo.
“Ask yourself those questions: What is it that I like to do? What is it that I want to do? What makes me happy?” McCalope said. “What would you do if you didn’t have to worry about paying the bills? Allow yourself to dream.”
Once you’ve made your list, narrow it down to some ideas that seem the most feasible. Then, get to work.
4. Talk to people who do what you want to do. If you don’t know them, call anyway and tell them you’d like to learn what you should do to pursue a job like theirs.
“When I was transitioning from print to television, I would cold call people: ‘Hi, I’m Michelle McCalope. I’m interested in doing what you do, and I want to talk to you and get information.’ People are always willing to give you information,” she said.
5. Join professional organizations in your field of interest. You’ll meet people who can help you and tip you off to job openings. Personal relationships are important in developing a career.
6. Take a college course. When McCalope wanted to transition to television, a friend suggested she take a community college course. The course she chose — diction — was helpful, but being a student also qualified her to apply for broadcast internships.
7. Set a timeline. A goal that doesn’t have a target date is likely to remain a pipe dream. “‘Some day’ and ‘one day’ are nowhere on the calendar,” McCalope said. “You have to pick a time between January and December. ‘I want to go back to school and get my master’s, and I want to go starting in the fall of 2019 or the fall of 2020.’ Then, you can backtrack and work your way up to that point.”
8. Create a plan and write it down. The plan should include things you’ll do daily, weekly, bi-weekly and monthly to get closer to your goal.
9. Share your dreams with others, in person and on social media. You never know when someone will be able to help you get there.
10. Don’t let someone saying ‘no’ stop you. “People tell me no all the time,” McCalope said. “I just don’t listen to them. ‘No’ to me means ‘next’ — I need to go to the next person.
“Be done with excuses. We’ve all got a lot of stuff going on in our life. If you want to achieve your goals, you have to be relentless. You have to stay focused because life has a lot of distractions.”
For information on future McCalope workshops, go online to michellemccalope.net or email onassignmentmedia@gmail.com.