The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
"At this stage, let's say we'll see what the future brings," he said.
The Chase Tyler Band will open this year's edition with a Thursday night set at 7 p.m. Other musical acts include American Idol alumni Kate Watson, Chee-Weez and the Dukes of Country. There will also be a range of carnival acts including Tim Spinosa, Washboard Willie and Swifty Swine Pig Racing, while the Mighty Mike strongman show will make its fair debut. The ever-popular Lego Extravaganza is set for its fifth showing.
The fair starts at 5 p.m. Monday - Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday, while it will close at 10 p.m. every night. Admission is $5 Monday - Thursday and $10 Friday - Sunday. The fair's last day will be Nov. 6.
This year will mark the fair's 56th appearance. Before its tenure at Airline Highway, it had been located at several spots throughout East Baton Rouge, including what is now Independence Park and the former Cortana Mall/current Amazon fulfillment center site.