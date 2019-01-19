My grandmother died at least five times before her actual death. Nana, we called her. She was a first-generation American of her Polish parents, transplanted out of New York to New Orleans by way of her husband’s death and my mom’s new role as a single, working parent trying to raise three kids by herself.
She brought stability to all our lives, but maybe we didn’t offer that much excitement to her. As she grew increasingly home-bound in her progress toward 90 years, she started dying with some regularity.
Each one of her pretend deaths was nothing like the final moment, which ended up being without much fanfare in her bed in the middle of the night.
The first time she was practicing her death, we all fell for it — the constant bedside vigil of my mom and my siblings, the priest who gave her the last rites, her son who dropped what he was doing and flew in from California. It was his appearance, which coincided with her miraculous cure, that made us all realize something else was going on here.
So, what is the guide to dying well?
It presents itself over and over in my mind as I enter my final chapters in life and accept that I have moved beyond graduations and career announcements, marriages and babies, midlife crises and retirements to the increasing invasion of funerals.
The mausoleums at Lakelawn off Interstate 10 in Metairie haunt me as I drive by.
My mother’s death coincided with my largest client abruptly ending a very lucrative contract with me. I buried my mother next to Nana at the family grave in Buffalo, New York.
My husband’s death sent me into a fog that continues to plague me, though with fewer “black outs” than it did the first year of widowhood. He was cremated and (don’t tell the priest) his ashes are still with me in our home. There will be no departing of that memory box anytime soon.
Change dislocates me. That feeling in my 20s was exciting, that nothing is forever and full of opportunity. What seemed impermeable is now like sand in my hands. It ain’t dere no more is a dirge.
Thus, I am my Nana.
I am now at the stage where I’m looking at this landscape ahead, and though it is beautiful and I have worked hard to get here, there is a huge sense of unease by this simple fact: I can’t go back. Life pushes me onward without much input from me.
No matter how much I wish and pray and hope there will be some Hallmark miracle that puts those I love most back in my life, their spirits can only point the way to what I must travel alone.
And so, I take that first tentative step toward what awaits me, and the road, to my surprise, is surprisingly crowded. Bridge traffic ahead?
