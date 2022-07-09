Summer ballet intensive
Baton Rouge Ballet is bringing in three of its favorite artists and instructors, to teach ballet, contemporary dance, variations, pointe and partnering classes during a weeklong summer intensive from Monday through Friday, July 25-29 at The Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court.
The intensive, for intermediate and advanced dancers age 12 and older with at least one year of pointe, runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Cost is $425 plus a $25 registration fee by visiting batonrougeballet.org/summer-intensive/.
Instructors are Penny Askew, recently the school director of the Oklahoma City Ballet Yvonne Choteau School and the ballet master for Oklahoma City Ballet; Helen Daigle, currently a member of the Louisville Ballet School faculty; and Marlon Grigsby, who teaches and dances in the Houston area.
New exhibits opening
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is opening two new exhibits on Thursday, July 14: "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936 — Present" and "Mario Moore: Responding to History." Coinciding with the "Blurring Boundaries" exhibit will be a virtual panel discussion on Zoom at 6 p.m. July 14, featuring artist and “curatorial instigator” Creighton Michael, "Blurring Boundaries" artists Susan Bonfils and Emily Berger and museum Executive Director Daniel Stetson. The discussion is free. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
Hilliard's new exhibit
The Hilliard Art Museum, 7155 St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will open "Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard" on Friday, July 22. The show is a survey of works on paper by the artist, who founded the photography concentration in the Department of Visual Arts on the Campus of the University of Lafayette at Louisiana. For more information, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Forward to the Moon
The newest Pennington Planetarium show, "Forward to the Moon," premiered at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, on July 2. Join Kari Byron from "Crash Test World" and "MythBusters" as she narrates a journey beyond the Earth toward a sustainable future in space. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
At Capitol Park Museum
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., is showing "Letitia Huckaby: This Same Dusty Road" and "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," both through Sept. 17. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
Proud Families exhibit
There are only four days left to see the exhibit, "Proud Families: blood, found or made," which closes with a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Art Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. The show explores the concepts and complexities of family, connection, and love within the LGBTQ+ community. The next show will be an exhibit of works by Kelsey Livingston. A title and dates will be announced later. For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or visit artsbr.org.