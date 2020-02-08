The LSU Women’s Center will recognize the outstanding achievements of eight women with its Esprit de Femme awards on April 30.
The Esprit de Femme Sunrise Celebration, scheduled for 8 a.m. at Boudreaux's, will also mark the 25th anniversary of the LSU Women’s Center.
Awards will be presented to Kia Bickham, Morgan Lamandre, Michelle A. Massé, Karen Stagg, Alma C. Stewart, Beverly Brooks Thompson, Iam Christian Tucker and Erin Monroe Wesley. The 2020 Men Who Champion Women honoree is Roderic F. Teamer Sr.
Established in 2009, the Esprit de Femme award is an annual acknowledgment of someone who has made exceptional efforts toward the advancement of women in Louisiana. This award honors individuals who elevate the status of women in the community through their contributions to the arts, education, health care, business and industry, charity and civic engagement.
This year also marks the fifth year that the Esprit de Femme Student Leadership Award will be given. This award honors and recognizes LSU students who exemplify the ideals and principles of the Esprit de Femme Award. Recipients receive financial support to further their academic pursuits.
“These women and men have made lasting impacts on the lives of countless women in our state and blazed trails for other women. Our 2020 honorees represent diverse backgrounds and accomplishments — our honorees are leaders and trail-blazers in government, the arts, the business sector, nonprofits, academics, and civic engagement," said Summer Steib, LSU Women’s Center director.
Bickham is a strategic community engagement specialist who served as political director for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ successful reelection campaign. She is currently serving as the political director for the Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign in Louisiana. She has held numerous positions in state government and has been recognized as a 40 Under 40 honoree.
Lamandre is the legal director of Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response, a local nonprofit sexual assault center. She has served on various task forces to address sexual assault in Louisiana and has drafted and testified in support of several bills that address sexual violence before the Louisiana Legislature.
Massé is the founding director of Women’s and Gender Studies at LSU, president of the Women’s Caucus for the Modern Languages and represents higher education on the Governor’s Commission on Women’s Policy and Research Commission. Her scholarship focuses upon the many intersections among gender, psychoanalysis and fiction, and she has received many grants for furthering research in these areas.
Stagg has for 13 years served as the executive director of Connections For Life, a nonprofit reentry program for formerly incarcerated women. Stagg is an LSU graduate and spent her first career as a health care operation executive. She serves on several boards supporting reentry for women.
Stewart is the founder and president of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, a nonprofit she established in 2010 to address disparities in health and health care, with a focus on wellness and community health. She is a registered nurse, a former career state civil servant, an entrepreneur and an avid advocate.
Thompson is the managing director for Cater Global-Global, an international fundraising advising and philanthropic management consulting firm. She is a published academic and practitioner in the field of philanthropic leadership. Thompson was the director for Forever LSU: The Campaign for Louisiana State University, raising more than $798 million.
Tucker is the president and CEO of Integrated Logistical Support Inc., an all-female, minority owned, civil engineering firm. Tucker is a passionate advocate for New Orleans and its people. She is a member of the nonpartisan advocacy group African American Women of Purpose and Power.
Wesley is the southeast vice president of government and public affairs at Cox Communications, overseeing governmental and public affairs efforts in Louisiana, Florida and Georgia. Prior to joining Cox, she served as special counsel for Gov. Edwards.
Teamer is the director of diversity programs and business development at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. He is also a member of LSU’s National Diversity Advisory Board. He is active in supporting civic and community organizations in both Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
For tickets to the Esprit de Femme Sunrise Celebration, visit lsufoundation.org/edf. All proceeds will support the mission and initiatives of the LSU Women’s Center.
For additional information about the programs and initiatives of the Women’s Center, visit lsu.edu/diversity/womens_center/.