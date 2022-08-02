Some of the wonders of modern medicine are technologies that enable doctors to look inside us without surgery. Now, the same principles are being applied to trees, which may end up benefiting some of the most beloved foliage in Baton Rouge — LSU’s live oaks.
Tree radar depicts cross sections of a tree’s trunk and 3D images of its root structure without disturbing the tree or the soil around it, said Loren Erickson, board certified master arborist with Fulgham’s Tree Preservation Specialists, a Tupelo, Mississippi, company that demonstrated the technology to LSU Facility Services officials on July 26. Fulgham’s, which has serviced some of LSU’s roughly 1,200 live oaks for several years, has had the tree radar for a couple of months, Erickson said.
It was LSU’s first look at the technology, which school officials haven't endorsed, yet.
“The old ways had a lot of guesswork involved. To be able to actually peek inside of the tree without harming it in any way is very beneficial and a very beneficial tool,” said Jeffery Brocato, assistant director of LSU Landscape Service. “To be able to peek inside the soil and see what’s happening with the root zone without disrupting anything, it’s a very, very beneficial tool.”
Arborists have been able to diagnose a lot of problems with external observations and simple techniques such as tapping trunks and branches with mallets and drilling holes, though the latter technique caused damage. Examining the roots required excavating the dirt using an air hose.
“It’s really cool, but it’s super messy and it’s really not great for the trees,” Erickson said.
Fulgham’s technicians examined a live oak on Skip Bertman Drive, using a three-wheeled cart to make concentric circular passes around the tree to create an image of where the roots had grown. Because roots can travel in unexpected directions, Erickson said, knowing where they are can help landowners install roads and utilities in ways that preserve trees’ health.
Failing to do that has the opposite effect.
“With any root injury, you don’t see it in the tree the next day, the next month, the next year,” said Ben Kahlmus, Fulgham’s Gulf Coast regional manager. “It takes time. The bigger the tree, the slower the response. There is a disconnect in my opinion because of that.
“People build around a tree. Three to five years later, you see the decline of it. They don’t connect the dots. You’re doing damage; it’s just not showing itself. If you protect the tree on the front end, it’s going to save the homeowner or tree owner a headache.”
The owner of these trees is highly motivated to avoid such issues. Many of them were planted beginning in the 1930s and can live for hundreds of years if conditions are right, Brocato said. The university has taken steps to preserve them, including using barriers to discourage football tailgaters from standing under them, compacting the soil around the roots.
“They are the signature of the LSU campus,” Brocato said. “Once we notice a tree is declining … we do what we have to do to prolong that tree’s life. We do everything we can to avoid removing a live oak.”