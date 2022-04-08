The 2022 Baton Rouge Blues Festival complete schedule, including 35 performances and 9 interviews, is now available. 

The festival will take place across four stages April 23-24.

BR.bluesfestsun.3582.jpg

Advocate Staff Photo by April Buffington-- Festival goers sits on the grass as they enjoy the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday in 2018.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Opening Ceremony, noon to 12:30 p.m.

Jonathan Long, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Blue Monday Allstars, 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

DELGRES, 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Selwyn Birchwood, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Eddie Cotton, 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

La. 1 Stage (located at North Blvd. and Lafayette Street)

Marcy Christian & Rue Boogaloo Band, 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Josh Garrett Band, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Julian Primeaux, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Little Freddie King, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AARP Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and St. Louis)

Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Oscar Davis, 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lil Jimmy Reed, 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Mike Zito, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

BR.bluesfestsat375.041518

Baton Rouge's Ben Bell plays and sings at 'Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda' at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

DELGRES, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lil Freddie King, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Selwyn Birchwood, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eddie Cotton, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Busking on North Blvd. at St. Ferdinand

Alex Cook & Lance Porter, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Nathan Bauerle, 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Susan Aysen and Brent Melancon, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Chris Zonada, 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Pam Grisham, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

BR.bluesfestsun.3781

Terry 'Harmonica' Bean performs on the Front Porch Stage at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday in 2018.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Alabama Slim, noon to 1:45 p.m.

Aretta Woodruff, 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Robert Finley, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Nikki Hill, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

La. 1 Stage (located at North Blvd. and Lafayette Street)

Chris Leblanc Band, noon to 1:15 p.m.

Smokehouse & Mamie Porter, 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Erica Falls, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Carolyn Wonderland, 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

AARP Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and St. Louis)

Lilli Lewis Band & John Gray Second Line, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Lil Ray Neal, 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers, 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

Robert Finley, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Nikki Hill, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Carolyn Wonderland, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Alabama Slim, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Aretta Woodruff, 5 p.m.to 5:30 p.m.

Busking on North Blvd. at St. Ferdinand

Nathan Bauerle, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Robbie Barringer, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Louis Roussel, 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Andrew Hill, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Susan Aysen & Brent Melancon, 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Peter Simon, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

BR.bluesfestsun.3622

Advocate Staff Photo by April Buffington-- Chris Thomas King gives an interview on the Blues Backstory Stage inside the Old State Capitol at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

Please note: Stage performance dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be announced via our social media channels linked below.

BluesFest AETNA Kids area is full of activities beginning each day from noon to 5 p.m. Activities include GymFit course, Kids Orchestra Drum Circles, face painting, snacks and more.

About the Stages The Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage, located under the Crest in Galvez Plaza, showcases homegrown talent and recognizes Louisiana blues history. This year’s Swamp Blues performers include nods to Lazy Lester’s Excello Records hits as well as Baton Rouge legends Raful Neal and Tabby Thomas through the next generation of talent, Kenny Neal and the Neal Family and Chris Thomas King.

The La. 1 Stage, is located at North Boulevard and Lafayette Street near and features a variety of nationally and internationally acclaimed performers interpreting the blues in their own unique way. The stage’s namesake, La. 1, connects all of Louisiana from Shreveport to Grand Isle, cutting through hometowns of Slim Harpo, Silas Hogan, Buddy Guy and Lazy Lester.

BR.bluesfestsun.3555

Advocate Staff Photo by April Buffington-- Debra Thomas, left and Gene Cedotal dances as MJ & The Redeemers performs on the LA 1 Stage at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival held downtown on Sunday.

Front porches across the south have long been the scene of blues traditions being handed down from one generation to the next. Our AARP Front Porch Stage, located on the neutral ground at North Boulevard and St. Louis Street, pays tribute to that rich history, providing the opportunity to see living legends playing intimate sets and future legends continuing to hone their craft.

Offering a reprieve from the sun in the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers, the Blues Backstory Stage features informal interviews and impromptu performances from musicians on the lineup, sharing how the blues shaped their careers. Each interview will be recorded and released on the festival’s YouTube channel.