The 2022 Baton Rouge Blues Festival complete schedule, including 35 performances and 9 interviews, is now available.
The festival will take place across four stages April 23-24.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)
Opening Ceremony, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Jonathan Long, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Blue Monday Allstars, 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
DELGRES, 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Selwyn Birchwood, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Eddie Cotton, 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
La. 1 Stage (located at North Blvd. and Lafayette Street)
Marcy Christian & Rue Boogaloo Band, 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Josh Garrett Band, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Julian Primeaux, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Little Freddie King, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.
AARP Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and St. Louis)
Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Oscar Davis, 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lil Jimmy Reed, 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Mike Zito, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)
DELGRES, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Lil Freddie King, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Selwyn Birchwood, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Eddie Cotton, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Busking on North Blvd. at St. Ferdinand
Alex Cook & Lance Porter, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Nathan Bauerle, 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Susan Aysen and Brent Melancon, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Chris Zonada, 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Pam Grisham, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)
Alabama Slim, noon to 1:45 p.m.
Aretta Woodruff, 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Robert Finley, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Nikki Hill, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.
La. 1 Stage (located at North Blvd. and Lafayette Street)
Chris Leblanc Band, noon to 1:15 p.m.
Smokehouse & Mamie Porter, 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Erica Falls, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Carolyn Wonderland, 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
AARP Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and St. Louis)
Lilli Lewis Band & John Gray Second Line, 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Lil Ray Neal, 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers, 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)
Robert Finley, 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Nikki Hill, 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Carolyn Wonderland, 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Alabama Slim, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Aretta Woodruff, 5 p.m.to 5:30 p.m.
Busking on North Blvd. at St. Ferdinand
Nathan Bauerle, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Robbie Barringer, 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Louis Roussel, 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Andrew Hill, 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Susan Aysen & Brent Melancon, 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Peter Simon, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Please note: Stage performance dates and times are subject to change. Any changes will be announced via our social media channels linked below.
BluesFest AETNA Kids area is full of activities beginning each day from noon to 5 p.m. Activities include GymFit course, Kids Orchestra Drum Circles, face painting, snacks and more.
About the Stages The Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage, located under the Crest in Galvez Plaza, showcases homegrown talent and recognizes Louisiana blues history. This year’s Swamp Blues performers include nods to Lazy Lester’s Excello Records hits as well as Baton Rouge legends Raful Neal and Tabby Thomas through the next generation of talent, Kenny Neal and the Neal Family and Chris Thomas King.
The La. 1 Stage, is located at North Boulevard and Lafayette Street near and features a variety of nationally and internationally acclaimed performers interpreting the blues in their own unique way. The stage’s namesake, La. 1, connects all of Louisiana from Shreveport to Grand Isle, cutting through hometowns of Slim Harpo, Silas Hogan, Buddy Guy and Lazy Lester.
Front porches across the south have long been the scene of blues traditions being handed down from one generation to the next. Our AARP Front Porch Stage, located on the neutral ground at North Boulevard and St. Louis Street, pays tribute to that rich history, providing the opportunity to see living legends playing intimate sets and future legends continuing to hone their craft.
Offering a reprieve from the sun in the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers, the Blues Backstory Stage features informal interviews and impromptu performances from musicians on the lineup, sharing how the blues shaped their careers. Each interview will be recorded and released on the festival’s YouTube channel.