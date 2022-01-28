When the pandemic had Durward “Dur” McLaughlin locked down and bored, a high school classmate announced he’d bicycled 75 miles on his 75th birthday. McLaughlin thought: Why couldn’t I do that?
Other than not having ridden a bike in decades. Or not owning a bike. Or not being remotely in that kind of physical shape.
“I was a couch potato,” McLaughlin said. “I wasn’t the lifelong athlete. I was the lifelong athlete’s foot.”
In December, however, McLaughlin did it with miles to spare. The retired Baton Rouge attorney pedaled the Longleaf Trace in Mississippi from Hattiesburg to Prentiss and back, an 83-mile round trip. That climaxed more than a year of preparation, during which he lost 25 pounds.
“It’s just a great thing for your body,” McLaughlin said. “It’s good for your body. It’s good for your mind. It’s good for your soul to be able to get out and ride and start moving so you can feel better.”
McLaughlin was feeling lousy in July 2020, with numerous aches and pains and swollen legs. When John Nacol, a Catholic High School Class of 1964 classmate, sent an email about his bicycling accomplishment, McLaughlin told his wife, Louise, he’d like to do that. She told him she’d buy him the bicycle if he was serious.
“He wasn’t doing much at home,” she said. “He was kind of doing crossword puzzles on his cellphone and playing word games. … When he said he wanted to ride a bike, that’s the first time I heard him say something he was interested in doing physically. I said that’s a great idea.”
McLaughlin borrowed a neighbor’s old bicycle and started riding and realized he’d need a better bike if he was going to pursue his goal. But bicycle shops had sold out, and manufacturing and supply chain issues caused the pandemic meant they weren’t getting stocked.
At Louise’s suggestion, he expanded his search and found a shop in Covington that had received two hybrid bicycles that day. The McLaughlins were waiting when the store opened the next day and bought one of the bikes. As a concession to age, he got a model that doesn’t require to raise his leg over a support bar to get on.
“My wife calls it a girls’ bike,” McLauglin said. “I said, ‘It’s not a girls’ bike; it’s a low step.’ … I call it an OFB: an old fart’s bike. But it works.”
He started taking 10-mile daily rides twice a week. Then, he met Lou Leggio cycling in his Pollard Estates neighborhood, and Leggio encouraged him to join his Baton Rouge Bicycling Club riding group. Leggio started leading him on longer trips: 40, 50, eventually 60 miles. That’s when McLaughlin figured he could really do this.
That dedication didn't go unnoticed.
"There were some mornings in the summer where he'd call me on my way to work and he'd already ridden 10 miles," said his son Ryan McLaughlin. "I was not even on my first cup (of coffee) yet. I was super proud of him for doing it."
Joined by a half-dozen family and friends, and with his wife providing homemade energy bars and driving the support van, McLaughlin accomplished the feat on Dec. 12, his 75th birthday. He continues to ride twice weekly with his bicycle group and plans another long-distance ride in October.
“I wanted to do it , but I didn’t really think I’d ever get there,” he said. “But with the encouragement of my family and friends and people in the bike club, I did it."
McLaughlin said his wife says his legs are gorgeous.
"I wouldn’t go that far. She thinks they are," he said. "My cardiologist loves it. The health benefits alone are worth it. It was a foolish idea when I said I was going to do it, and I really didn’t think I would do it, but somehow or another, I did.”