At least two Louisiana notables made the guest list for entertainer Snoop Dogg's 50th birthday bash on Wednesday night.
"When Snoop tells you to dress up, you dress UP! Happy 50th to Snoop Dogg, happy to celebrate with you at the compound last night," Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves, of Baton Rouge, posted on Facebook Thursday along with eight party pics taken at the rapper's mansion in Los Angeles' Inglewood neighborhood.
For the "playas ball"-themed par-tay, the chicken finger mogul sported a black and silver snakeskin jacket, black shirt, fedora and bowtie, with a huge diamond ring on his left ring finger for the necessary bling.
In one of the photos from the star-studded soiree, Graves poses with internet personality, comedian and dancer Dan Rue, aka DancinDan/Daniel-San. Fellow Baton Rouge native Rue starred in three seasons of the MTV/VH1 improv comedy show "Wild 'N Out." He's also known for his Instagram videos with comedy partner Nicholas Joseph. Rue and Joseph, better known as NickNack PattiWhack, met at LSU.
Other photos capture Graves and wife, Gwen, with Snoop and wife, Shante Broadus; Graves with rapper Nelly; and Graves embracing the honoree, who rocked a black tuxedo, fur-collared jacket and black fur top hat.
Longtime friends, Snoop guested earlier this year on Graves' discovery+ and Cooking Channel docu-series "Restaurant Recovery," in which Graves helped 10 eateries around the country whose businesses were adversely affected by the pandemic get back on their feet, including Poor Boy Lloyd's in Baton Rouge and Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar in New Orleans.
More than 300 of Snoop's "closest friends" attended the party, which stretched into early morning, according to TMZ.com.