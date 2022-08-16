Baton Rouge is getting a new film festival in December.
The inaugural Listening Room Film Festival will take place at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, 2733 North St., Dec. 3-11. The focus will be on music and entertainment-driven features, shorts and music videos with an emphasis on films and filmmakers from the Southeast area.
Turner Jr., who also started the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival nine years ago, founded the new film festival "to give new and established filmmakers a place to screen their music and entertainment-driven films in a comfortable environment," according to a news release. "The focus of the festival is on people who were pioneers or influencers in the entertainment industry. As well as the performers, actors, entertainers in the films and musicians who provided music for soundtracks.
The festival (physical and virtual) will include daily show business panels with Louisiana-based professionals and executives.
Entries can be local, regional, national and international films and must have been completed between January of 2019 and September of 2022.
The festival also will have a retrospective component including films that were produced by local filmmakers that are important to the continuance of Louisiana filmmaking and its history. These films need to have been completed in the last 25 years.
A selection committee will review all films. Deadline is Saturday, Oct. 1. Features cannot exceed 90 minutes, shorts up to 30 minutes and music videos up to 15 minutes. Email submissions to listeningroomfilmfestival@gmail.com. Physical address is available on the website at www.htjmuseum.org.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more info, visit www.htjmuseum.org or call (225) 802-9681.