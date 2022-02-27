The Krewe of Cypress welcomed all witches and wizards to its Harry Potter-inspired "Spellbound" Mardi Gras Ball Feb. 12 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
Reigning over the festivities were Queen Cypress XLII Morgan Kate Noel and King Cypress XLII Michael Durand Noel. Morgan Noel is the daughter of Katie and Michael Noel and the granddaughter of Mary Noel Black, Michael D. Noel Sr., and Lena and Vernice Hedges.
The royal couple represented Fawkes the Phoenix and Hogwarts Headmaster Dumbledore, the greatest wizard of all time.
Ball captains Vanessa Moore, portraying Professor McGonagall, Carrie Booksh as Professor Trelawny, and Suzanne Aucoin, portraying Madame Hooch, served as the hostesses of Hogwarts.
In an effort to cure Headmaster Dumbledore of a spellbound curse, six champions and their magical beasts set out to conjure a magical potion.
Bailey Elizabeth Desselles, the daughter of krewe members Audra and Brian Desselles, portrayed Hedwig the Owl. She was escorted by Harry Potter, portrayed by Benjamin Bucher. Benjamin is the son of krewe members Kristin and George Bucher. He is the grandson of krewe members Karen and Albert Kirby.
Shea Lynn Bennett, the daughter of Heidi and Joey Bennett and niece of krewe members Clare and Lee Berthelot, portrayed the Mermaid of the Bayou. She was escorted by Servous Snape, portrayed by Kole Parchman. Kole is the son of Kim and Ron Naumann and nephew of krewe members Susie and Dale Burns.
Cassidy Marie Smith, the daughter of Sarah and Carey Smith and niece of krewe members Nedi and Josh Morgan, portrayed the Flower Fairy. She was escorted by Gilderoy Lockhart, portrayed by Josh Morgan.
Sara Elizabeth Ross, the daughter of Aimee and Craig Ross and niece of krewe members Carrie and Jeremy Booksh, portrayed the Golden Dragon. She was escorted by Rubeus Hagrid, portrayed by Christian Hebert. Christian's parents are Kitty Hebert and krewe member Eric Hebert.
Karlee Katherine Patrick, the daughter of Elisabeth Patrick and Darren Trahan, portrayed the Rainbow Unicorn. She was escorted by Mad Eye Moody, portrayed by krewe member Joseph Dupont.
Juliette Elie Gautreaux, the daughter of Niki and Craig Gautreaux and niece of krewe members Vanessa and Robert Moore, portrayed the Thunderbird. She was escorted by Clayton LeBlanc as Newt Scamander. Clayton's parents are krewe members Joey and Thomas LeBlanc.
Following the tableau and promenade, members and guests were charmed by the music of Souled Out.