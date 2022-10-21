The Manship Theatre will open its three-part "Nat Geo Live" speaker series with Brazilian-born, Cleveland-raised filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade in the program, "Untamed," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DeAndrade is known for his passion for wildlife and freely admits he is addicted to adventure. In 2015, he won National Geographic’s "Wild to Inspire" short film competition at the Sun Valley Film Festival and is a 20-time NY Emmy Award winner as producer and photographer.
DeAndrade is producing the "Wild" YouTube show "Untamed" for National Geographic.
DeAndrade, a filmmaker who grew up as an undocumented immigrant in the United States, talks about the push and pull between passion and achieving personal or professional objectives. He connects the jaguars and sharks of Costa Rica to the greatest motivating force in the world.
“Fear,” he says, “is there to prepare you for success.”
Tickets are $35 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.