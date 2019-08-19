David Medus, a member of the Calcasieu Orchid Society in Lake Charles, spoke on “Orchids Are Easier to Grow Than You May Think” to the Baton Rouge Orchid Society on July 17.
Medus visited the Orchid Conservatory at the Burden Center and said he was impressed by the work of society members in creating and maintaining it.
Ron McHatton, education director of the American Orchid Society, will lead a webinar on “Demystifying Dendrobiums” when the society meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the LSU Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane.
The Green Growers group will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at 425 Nelson Drive. Orchids for Seniors meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Independence Park, 7500 Independence Blvd. Chip Thompson, a member of the Baton Rouge Orchid Society, will present a program on bonsai.
All orchid meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about orchid culture in the Baton Rouge area's unique climate. Learn more at batonrougeorchidsociety.com.
Louisiana DAR holds workshop in Pineville
Louisiana Daughters of the American Revolution chapters attended a workshop on Aug. 2-3 in Pineville.
State Regent Charlotte White greeted the attendees and introduced the 2019-22 administration. Susan Gillette Meer, Pennsylvania organizing state secretary, spoke on chapter revitalization. Committees displayed information about the programs for the coming year.
Margaret Tyler, Junior American Citizen Committee chairwoman, dressed as a suffragette to emphasize the committee theme of commemorating the 19th Amendment that provided women the right to vote. Also attending from the John James Audubon Chapter were chapter historian Denise Malesic, Chairman of Public Relations and Media Holly Talley and Children of the American Revolution Senior President Sue Badeaux. Madelyn Mcnew, representing the Ann Fairfax Society CAR, served as a page.
Malesic has been compiling a book on the Audubon Charter members. She has obtained copies of the original charter and completed profiles on many of the members. Her extensive research includes newspaper articles dating from 1952 and chapter scrapbooks located at Hill Memorial Library and the Baton Rouge room of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Old photographs from the early years of the chapter have been a highlight.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For more information, contact bmantiquarian@gmail.com.
Armstrong speaks to PEO Chapter W
Annabelle Armstrong talked about her long career in journalism when PEO Chapter W met Aug. 8 at Barbara Long's home.
Armstrong's career began in her hometown of Greenville, Mississippi, and continued in Hammond while she was a student at Southeastern Louisiana University. She wrote for many years at The Advocate in Baton Rouge as well as writing as a freelancer in the area. She also talked about how she researched and wrote the book, "Historic Neighborhoods of Baton Rouge."
The chapter recognized Janice Carpenter, who turned 102 on Aug. 14.
UCP Garden Club holds luncheon
The University Club Plantation Garden Club held its annual Founders Day Luncheon on July 23 at the UCP Pool Activity Room.
The event was catered by Don Bergeron. Buzzy Heroman, of Billy Heroman's Florist, gave a presentation on creating a table centerpiece with fresh flowers. Those in attendance received a bouquet of fresh flowers as a gift from the speaker, and the arrangements he created were given as door prizes.
