FRIDAY
VET FEST PATRON PARTY: 6 p.m., VFW Post 8973, 531 Lyons St., New Orleans. The Vet Fest event includes an open bar, food, a silent auction and complimentary admission to the block party Saturday. Tickets $100. www.nolavfw.org.
"1 NIGHT OF PEACE & MUSIC": 9 p.m., Vintage Rock Club, 1007 Poydras St., New Orleans. The venue celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. Tickets $20. www.vintagerockclub.com.
SATURDAY
"CLEAR THE SHELTERS": 8 a.m., Northshore Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave., Covington. Fees are waived for adoptions of dogs and cats, and there are food trucks, vendors, activities and more. www.northshorehumane.org.
NOLA INTERNATIONAL FEST: Noon, Deja Vieux Food Park, 1681 Religious St., New Orleans. There are dishes from various international cuisines from pop-ups and food trucks, plus entertainment. www.dejavieuxfoodpark.com.
RATION WARS: 5 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The "Iron Chef"-style cooking competition features WWII-era foods and chefs Natasha St. Pierre Clement and Phil Hare. www.nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $10.
NOLA VET FEST: 6 p.m., 500 Block of Lyons Street. The fundraiser supports the New Orleans VFW, with beer, cocktails, food trucks, live music and a silent auction. Tickets $25. www.nolavfw.org.
DINE & DANCE: 6 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The National World War II Museum's Victory Swing Orchestra celebrates the big bands of the WWII era with a new setlist and vocalists Dody Piper and Spencer Racca. Tickets $34-$66. www.nationalww2museum.org.
TUESDAY
"KEEP THE BEAT ALIVE!": Noon, New Orleans Musicians' Clinic, 1525 Louisiana Ave. Blood drives hosted by New Orleans Musicians' Clinic and NOLA Organ Grinders. www.neworleansmusiciansclinic.org.
WEDNESDAY
LAGNIAPPE LUNCH: 11:30 a.m., Hermann-Grima Historic House, 820 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Brown bag lunch series with an interesting item from the museum's collection to explain, answer questions or start a conversation, with provided water and seating. Free admission. www.hgghh.org.
THURSDAY
THE BLUE DOOR BLUES GALA: 7 p.m., Audubon Tea Room, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana, with food, music, cocktails, silent and live auctions. $150-$250. www.bgcsela.org/bluedoorblues.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones