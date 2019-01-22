Businesses close. Favorite TV shows go off the air. Even the federal government shuts down. Is there any enterprise with staying power?
Unfortunately, yes. It’s fraud.
“Con artists, they don’t care how hard we work,” said Bobby Savoie, AARP Louisiana president. “Their job is to steal from us, and they steal billions from people like us every year. So, the best thing we can do to try to combat that … is to be vigilant.”
At a January workshop at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, Savoie offered advice on spotting and thwarting the multitude of scams that come at us online, by mail and on the telephone.
Some of the most common scams include:
- Calls from someone claiming to be an Internal Revenue Service agent threatening to send the police unless you immediately pay taxes you supposedly owe. “You get that call and it’s, like, ‘Hmm, did they catch me?’” Savoie said. “But it’s not legitimate because that’s not how the IRS does business. … They’ll send you a letter, and then they’ll make a phone call.”
- Supposed debt collectors calling, saying you owe money on a credit card. Like the IRS calls, they’re designed to scare and intimidate victims into paying before they think. If you’re not sure the call is legitimate, go to the lender’s website and check your status.
- Bogus job offers that come by email or online. They coax you into filling out an application whose only real purpose is to get information to help steal your identity. Don’t respond. Instead, if the come-on identifies the company supposedly looking to hire, go directly to its website to inquire, Savoie said. “We’re going to see a lot of that, unfortunately, in the Baton Rouge area because of those plants that closed laying off all of these people,” Savoie said.
Savoie offered these tips on how you can keep from being scammed or becoming a victim of identity theft:
- Don’t answer phone calls if you don’t recognize the number on caller ID. If it’s important, the caller will leave a message. A message, however, doesn’t prove the call is legitimate.
- Shred mail before throwing it away to prevent people from retrieving it from your garbage can and using information for identity theft. AARP Louisiana will have Baton Rouge shredding events April 13 at Whole Foods and April 27 at Cortana Mall.
- Before giving to charities that solicit donations, check their legitimacy through charitynavigator.org or charitywatch.org.
- Consider freezing your credit. This prevents anyone from opening a line of credit using your identity. To do so, go online to the three largest consumer credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. When you want to get a new credit card or loan, you can return to these agencies and temporarily unfreeze your credit.
- When you receive an online offer that appears to be from a reputable company, check the URL (website address) to make sure it belongs to that company. If it doesn’t, it’s fraudulent.
- To stop receiving credit card applications in the mail, which can be stolen and used to get credit in your name, call (888) 5-OPT-OUT or go online to optoutprescreen.com.
- Don’t carry personal identification numbers or passwords in your wallet or purse.
- Check your credit card and bank statements. You can check your credit report free once a year online at annualcreditreport.com or at (877) 322-8228.
Savoie’s biggest suggestion is to keep your wits.
“Con artists agree: The victims get excited easily,” he said. “We don’t consider why this could be a scam. Who doesn’t like to get a little extra money? We don’t give enough logical thought. We don’t ask nearly enough questions, and we answer too many questions.”
The AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork provides links to more information about avoiding scams.