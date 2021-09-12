The "Human Condition," the title of this column, caught my attention and made me think the following: I am so thankful that some people have the "Human Condition" of taking on challenges that are truly altering to their own way of living and the future they planned for themselves.
They follow their hearts without thinking of themselves. In today's world, such people are few and far between. And, for those that do have them in their lives, God has blessed them abundantly.
Which brings me to the person in my life who lived the "Human Condition."
My mother passed away, totally unexpected, at the early age of 37 years old of a heart condition. Medical knowledge back then was not like today.
She left behind a grieving husband and six children, the youngest boy being only about 8 months old.
We faced the possibility of being placed with different relatives and perhaps even being split up.
Our oldest sister, Mary, had recently married and she and her husband took all of the kids and even our daddy to help him get through this most painful, unexpected, tragic loss.
When mama was alive, the neighborhood was so different. Back in those days — the 1950s — kids played outside, walked to the neighborhood candy store (many were located on corners) and even were able to walk to school, meeting friends along the way.
It was great and wonderful memories that were definitely cut short with no idea as to what we would be facing.
My little brother, Freddie, the one who was only months old, never got to meet our mom, and another sister, Karen, also was very young and does not recall mama.
Another sister, Judy, and I do have vivid short lived memories of our mom, and each one is better than the next.
Our sister, Mary, who took us in, remains in our lives today.
When I came across this article called the "Human Condition," the meaning immediately came to my mind as being so fortunate to have had a sister whose “Human Condition” was willing to give of herself to keep us together as a family.
How blessed we were then and are today to have her love, caring and always her support.
We are all pushing 60 and 70 years of age, and we still gather and speak every day and reflect back on earlier times and how life has changed so much during all these years.
One brother, Mark, is deceased as is our dad, Fred. He did remarry, and life went on for all.
The words “Human Condition” can be taken in many directions and I chose to see it as a human whose mind was conditioned to be able to give up so much to help others in need. What a great world if all in it would have that kind of caring.
