Have you gotten a great shot of Burreaux, the giraffe at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo named in honor of LSU's Heisman Award-winning quarterback Joe Burrow?
Or maybe you caught the monkeys having a barrel of fun.
Now is the time to enter your best zoo pictures in the annual contest sponsored by the zoo and The Advocate.
Submissions are being accepted Feb. 1 to March 1 in various categories:
- Children, ages 12 and younger (A parent or guardian must register and submit photo for this category.)
- Junior, ages 13-18
- Novice adult, beginners and nonprofessionals
- Advanced adult, experienced to professional
- Fun Foto, pictures of you, your family and/or friends having fun at the zoo
A panel of jurors, chosen from the professional community, will evaluate entries based on general interest, photographic proficiency and reproductive quality. The winning entries will be displayed at Zippity Zoo Fest on March 27-28 at the zoo and will receive prizes.
The photo must be identifiable as being taken at the Baton Rouge Zoo. A full listing of details and a link to submit photos is at bit.ly/39yjYfb.