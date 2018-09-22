This year's Women's Week opens Friday, Oct. 5, with a luncheon featuring author Tosha Smith-Mills.
Smith-Mills will speak on the theme "Coming TogetHER," to promote collaboration and partnerships and to strengthen the links between women who work to make Baton Rouge more dynamic.
The luncheon will be held at the Marriott Hotel, 5500 Hilton Ave. Tickets are $36. Deadline to purchase tickets, which will not be sold at the door, is Oct. 1 at womensweekbr.org/events.
Smith-Mills is CEO of Talent Connexion, a New Orleans talent agency, and authored the memoir, “Momma I Should Have Listened.”
"We cannot stop unfortunate circumstances from happening, but it is a choice of how we react to them," Smith-Mills says.
She also is the founder of Parents with Voices, an organization that shares parenting ideas, resources and challenges.
On the day of the luncheon, an activity fair will feature more than 30 organizations and individuals from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again after the luncheon from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Women's Week, which runs Oct. 5-14, is presented by the Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Over 10 days, a host of classes, which are free or only have a nominal charge, will take place all over the city.
More than 100 activities are scheduled in Baton Rouge and also in Gonzales, Denham Springs, Port Allen and Donaldsonville. Categories or activities include arts, cultural events, performances and lectures; career and professional development; family; food and cooking; health and medical; hobbies and crafts; open houses; personal well-being, and beauty and spiritual growth; and recreation and sports.
For a complete list of activities, visit womensweekbr.org/events. Among other locations, Women's Week schedules are available at all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries, Women's Center for Wellness, 9637 Jefferson Highway, and Renal Associates of Baton Rouge, 5131 O'Donovan Drive.